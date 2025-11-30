Image Credit : Getty

Team India suffered yet another humiliating Test series whitewash at the hands of South Africa. After losing the Kolkata Test by 30 runs, the first defeat to the Proteas at home in 15 years, India were dealt an even heavier blow as they lost by a massive 408 runs in the Guwahati Test, their biggest red-ball defeat at home, resulting in a 0–2 series sweep. The Test series defeat was attributed to a batting collapse, struggling to contain South Africa batters, team selection, and experimentation.

This was the second consecutive Test series sweep for India at home, after having been defeated by New Zealand in October last year. In the last three series played at home, two were whitewashed by the opponents, raising serious concerns about India’s declining dominance in home conditions. In the 12 months, India lost three Test series, won one, and drew another, reflecting one of their poorest runs in Test cricket in recent years.