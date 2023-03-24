IPL 2023: 'Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni are pretty similar as captain' - Gujarat Titans' R Sai Kishore

Having watched both of them from close quarters, reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner R Sai Kishore feels that his franchise skipper Hardik Pandya is very similar to legendary MS Dhoni regarding leadership traits. Before joining GT, Sai Kishore was with former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for two years.

"Hardik and Mahi bhai [Dhoni] are similar in handling things. They both are pretty calm. One thing that I admire about Hardik is his ability to handle success and failure equally. That is something very unique about him. He is a level-headed guy, and that works [for him]," he added.

The 28-year-old said GT, who won the IPL last year in their debut season, will have to replicate their performances from last season to be successful. "The tag of being defending champions is up to us whether to take it or not. We played well last year, and that is why we won. If we can do that, [then] the tag won't matter much," he said.

Sai Kishore said the new rule of having an 'Impact Player' in IPL would make it more manageable than in the domestic circuit. "It is more like the super-sub rule where we can use a bowler or a batsman. It is basically like playing with 12 people. We have already played with this [rule] in domestic [cricket]. The only change is that we can use it till the 20th over. In domestic, it was restricted to the 14th over. In 20 overs, it should be a lot easier to handle," he said.

The Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner said he is eyeing a place in the Indian side via solid performances in the IPL. "Yes, there are many left-arm spinners in India, and this [IPL] is an excellent opportunity, but I would like to be here now and play well for Gujarat. My skill set has increased in the last five years, and I want to keep improving. If I do well in the IPL, I will play for India," he said.

However, Sai Kishore admitted that he has to improve his batting to come into the national reckoning. "It is a work in progress. I have done well in domestic [cricket] also. I know what I am good at and need to work on. I am trying to put in hours into my batting and fielding," he said.

"In the IPL, and higher you go, you want to bat at the top. In Tamil Nadu, I have had the luxury of batting at the top in a few games. The death overs batting needs more work and attention. Finding a pattern or formula to score quick runs is what I am working on," Sai Kishore concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)