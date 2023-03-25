Sunil Gavaskar gives sensational reaction to MS Dhoni's emotional throwback video on CSK's IPL return

MS Dhoni is still the most-respected skipper of IPL, as he is supposedly in his final season with CSK. Meanwhile, looking back at his emotional response to CSK's return to IPL in 2018, Sunil Gavaskar has reacted sensationally.

Regarding the Indian Premier League (IPL), quite some legendary players are currently active. One of them is former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who is already the longest-reigning skipper in the competition's history. While he has led former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in every edition, he also led the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) when CSK was serving a two-season ban. Following CSK's return to IPL in 2018, Dhoni was pleased to lead the side again, as the side won the championship in its return season. During a return ceremony of CSK before IPL 2018, Dhoni gave an emotional speech, nearly bringing him to tears. Looking back, legendary former Indian Little Master Sunil Gavaskar has reacted stunningly.

When CSK returned and won the IPL trophy, it was amazing because the team had not been together for two years, and they had moved out with different franchises, and suddenly, they came back again. That tells you about leadership. That means the man could get a team together again after that gap. Sometimes you know, first year, second year, there is a team spirit that happens, but to get all of them together after the interval is remarkable," Gavaskar said while recalling the same, reports Hindustan Times.

