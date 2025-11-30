Following India’s Test struggles, rumors of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to red-ball cricket have emerged. Kevin Pietersen urged BCCI to consider their comeback, with fans backing the move for India’s stability and Test cricket’s future.

Former England captain turned commentator Kevin Pietersen reacted to the rumours of a possible return to two Indian batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, returning to Test cricket. Kohli and Rohit retired from their red-ball career ahead of the England tour in May this year, marking the end of their illustrious careers in the longest format of the game.

However, there has been a growing chorus for BCCI to call back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Test Cricket after Team India’s series whitewash at the hands of South Africa earlier this week. Over the last 12 months, India lost three Test series, won one, and drew another, indicating a sharp decline in the team’s dominance in red-ball cricket, highlighting a worrying dip in batting consistency and the need for experienced leaders in the lineup.

Following the Test retirements of two former captains, India have witnessed an inability in their batting line-up, especially at No.3, where the team has struggled to find a dependable batter, with several batters failing to convert starts into big scores, which was evident during the Test series against South Africa.

Pietersen Urges BCCI to Consider Ro-Ko Test Comeback Seriously

There has been no official confirmation from the BCCI whether the board is willing to call back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Test cricket, but Kevin Pietersen urged the Indian cricket board to seriously consider their return.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), former England captain emphasised that if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are seriously considering making a Test comeback, it’s crucial for the game, as their participation could boost the survival and popularity of red-ball cricket at the international level.

“I don’t always believe what I read in the media or on social media. But, if it’s half true that both Virat and Rohit are considering playing Test cricket again, then it needs to be taken very very seriously,” Pietersen wrote.

“The survival of Test cricket is a hot topic of conversation and if the biggest stars in the game are wanting to play it again, they must play!” he added.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were the pillars of India’s batting line-up for over the last 10 decade, leading the team with consistency, resilience, and match-winning exploits, and their presence was instrumental in shaping India’s dominance in international cricket across formats. Kohli retired from Tests as the fourth-leading run-getter for India, amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches.

Rohit, on the other hand, aggregated 4301 runs, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 40.57 in 67 matches.

Netizens Agree to Pietersen’s Call for Ro-Ko Test Comeback

Kevin Pietersen’s appeal to the BCCI to consider the Test comeback of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has been widely supported on social media, with fans agreeing on the Indian batting stalwarts' comeback to the longest format of the game for the revival of Team India’s struggling Test batting lineup and leadership.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts echoed Kevin Pietersen’s sentiments, expressing their desire to see Kohli and Rohit return to red-ball cricket for the sake of Indian cricket’s stability, experience, and resurgence in the longest format.

After retiring from Tests and T20Is, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are solely focusing on ODI cricket, with the intention of extending their international career till the 2027 World Cup. The Indian batting stalwarts are currently playing the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Both made a great comeback, with Rohit Sharma scoring a fifty, while Virat Kohli recorded his 52nd ODI century and 83rd in international cricket.

The selectors and team management are expected to keep a close eye on Kohli and Rohit’s performance, form, and consistency to evaluate their role in India’s long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.