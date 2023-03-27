IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings SWOT analysis - MSD's captaincy, Stokes' X-factor and more

IPL 2023: Fans would be desperate to witness Chennai Super Kings return to its home turf, with MS Dhoni again leading. Along with his captaincy and Ben Stokes' X-Factor, we present the SWOT analysis of the side.

Among Indian Premier League's (IPL's) 10 teams, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remains a sentimental favourite of the fans, primarily because of the man at the helm. The 41-year-old Dhoni, with his bulging biceps and never diminishing flash reflexes, remains a top draw even though his batting prowess still needs a requisite return. Yet, having led the team to four titles and nine finals, his mere presence makes the opposition try to think out of the box. No one knows what to do with the tangibles as much as the man from Ranchi does, and in what could be his last season as a professional cricketer, he might still have some aces up his sleeves. With IPL returning to its familiar home and away format, CSK will get to play seven games at "Fortress Chepauk" this season. After failing to qualify for the playoffs last season, Dhoni, who took back the captaincy from an angry all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, would like to go out on a high. If he plans to quit also, one can never be sure about 'Captain Marvel'. In IPL, it will always be foolhardy to keep CSK out of contention, and this edition will be the same. And, with star England all-rounder Ben Stokes in its ranks, CSK will have an imposing look.

STRENGTH

The presence of Ben Stokes will give CSK a different look, as his power-hitting could change the complexion of any game. Also, on slow Chepauk track, he can produce a magical over or two and sometimes hurry the batters with his effort deliveries. Seven home games at Chepauk where a Jadeja or a Moeen Ali could be very influential on tacky tracks where run-scoring could be difficult. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad look like one of the most settled pairs among all teams. Ambati Rayudu, Stokes, Dhoni and Jadeja will form a solid batting core and for low-scoring games, they have Ajinkya Rahane, who could be used as an 'Impact Player'.

WEAKNESS

After his acceptable performance last season, Mukesh Chaudhary being ruled out of the tournament due to injury is a significant setback for CSK. Deepak Chahar, who has also had recurring back and hamstring issues, remains untested in match conditions, having missed the entire domestic season. Chahar's last injury was a grade 3 quadriceps tear, and it is difficult to know how well his rehabilitation has been unless he is tested in a match situation. He will also be a contender for the 2023 ICC World Cup, but Chahar, at this point, won't be thinking that far ahead and would like to have a good IPL tournament.

OPPORTUNITY

In the fast bowling department, young Simarjeet Singh, who is deceptively quick, and Lasith Malinga's 'action doppelganger' Matheesa Pathirana will get to stamp their class. Pathirana briefly showed that his slinging action could create trouble for the batters. Of late, he has yet to be a part of the Sri Lankan squad and has been playing domestic cricket after International League T20 (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). But, in CSK, it is about players Dhoni believes could do the job for his side, and Pathirana, if fit, is one of those. Dhoni, a master strategist, could also use 'Impact Player' rules better than many in the case of overseas recruits. He could easily field three foreign players during batting innings and then include the fourth during bowling innings. In that case, someone like Mitchell Santner might be a handful on the Chepauk track.

