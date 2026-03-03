- Home
3 Reasons Suryakumar Yadav’s Form Could Trouble India Before T20 World Cup Semifinal Clash
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav faces scrutiny ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup semifinal. His numbers show worrying trends that could impact India’s chances against England.
Stark Contrast Between Wins and Losses
Suryakumar Yadav’s batting form has a direct correlation with India’s results. In 84 T20I wins, he averages 40.33 with a strike rate close to 170, including 21 fifties and three centuries. However, in 22 losses, his average dips to 29.45 and strike rate falls to 144.96. This gulf highlights how crucial his form is to India’s success.
Lean Run in Ongoing Tournament
Despite his match-winning 84* against the USA, Surya’s overall numbers in the 2026 T20 World Cup are concerning. Excluding that knock, he has averaged just 24.50 at a strike rate of 121.48 across six innings. He has faced at least 13 balls in each of those outings but failed to accelerate, striking below 122 in five of them.
Middle-Order Role Against Spin Threat
Batting at No.4, Suryakumar is India’s glue between the top order and finishers. He is also their most reliable batter against spin in the middle overs. With England expected to deploy Adil Rashid, Will Jacks, and Liam Dawson, India cannot afford their captain to be out of rhythm. His form could decide how India handles spin-heavy spells.
