IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans SWOT Analysis - Hardik Pandya and co enter as defending champions, title contenders

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans shocked fans when it lifted the title during IPL 2022, becoming only the second side after Rajasthan Royals emerged champion on debut. As the defending champion is again a title contender, here is the SWOT analysis of the side.

Having won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in its maiden appearance last year, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) will aim to replicate all the right moves it made to lift the trophy with the competition expanded to 10 teams. GT was the best team in IPL 2022 for raising the title and executing a perfectly-planned campaign among all competitors, winning 10 out of 14 league games and finishing at the top of the points table with the best outcome (20 points). Since leading GT to the title win last year, Pandya's stature has grown with his ascendency to India's permanent captaincy job in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and even a look-in in ODIs. In contrast, their young batter Shubman Gill has established himself as a natural pick, at least in two of the three international formats. Both Pandya and Gill led GT with the bat, finishing with 487 and 483 runs, respectively, to top the charts for their side, while two of the best in business, Mohammad Shami (20 wickets) and Rashid Khan (19), were their primary attacking weapons with the ball. Even though GT have let go of the express pacer Lockie Ferguson, his absence should not rock the ship, which also consists of Ireland pacer Josh Little, West Indies' Alzarri Joseph, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal and a few more.

Strengths

Credit must be given to the coaching staff led by former India pacer Ashish Nehra for establishing camaraderie between the players and, most importantly, clarity of their roles. In the lead-up to IPL 2023, both non-regular members of GT, Mavi and R Sai Kishore, highlighted that knowing and executing their functions were among the biggest reasons for GT's successful campaign last year. With the firepower of Gill at the top, Gujarat has plenty of resolute batters in Pandya, B Sai Sudharshan, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia, who can all attack and also hold the fort. The addition of Kane Williamson is a shot in the arm for GT, who also have roped in Ireland's ICC T20 World Cup hat-trick bowler Josh Little and West Indies' Odean Smith. Williamson has over 2,100 runs in the IPL and abundant leadership experience and can be No. 3 to perfection on challenging wickets. Known for his batting prowess, Tewatia showed his skills with the ball in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 with 14 wickets in eight matches.

Weaknesses

On paper, GT seems to have plugged in the holes it might have discovered last season. For a team whose bench strength could have inspired more confidence, Mavi claimed that GT addressed that issue. For example, if Pandya was responsible for holding the innings together at No. 4, they now have another excellent option in Williamson. GT may lack an express pace bowler in Ferguson and his exploits in the death overs, but it should not be a massive concern since they have many options to work with. Additionally, the execution of plans will be critical here.

Opportunities

Not many gave GT a chance last year when they arrived at the IPL stage. With an established name but minimal leadership experience, Pandya could have attracted more attention, and their capabilities were also questioned when the tournament began. But, GT gradually emerged as the most organised, well-planned, determined and disciplined unit, ready to blow away opponents or grind it out for a win. If it adopts a similar approach this year, its opponents are likely to have a hard time getting the better of it.

