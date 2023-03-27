Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Fans flock Chinnaswamy to get a glimpse of RCB legends Gayle and de Villiers; Kohli shares video

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli has hit the M Chinnaswamy Stadium turf to practice for RCB ahead of the 16th season, while fans flocked into the venue to watch RCB Hall of Famers Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, as Kohli shot the video. Watch it here.

    IPL 2023: Fans flock Chinnaswamy to get a glimpse of RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore legends Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers; Virat Kohli shares video (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 2:25 PM IST

    Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper and current opener Virat Kohli is back in Bengaluru. He has hit the turf of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to begin training and preparations for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) that gets underway on Friday. Meanwhile, besides him and his teammates, RCB fans flocked into the venue.

    While they got to catch a glimpse of RCB and Kohli training, the main attraction happened to be the just-inducted twin RCB hall of Famers, legendary Windies opener from Jamaica and the so-called 'Universe Boss Chris Gayle, and former South Africa skipper and the so-called 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers, as the two greats graced with their presence, besides greeting the fans.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: 'Like the passion Virat Kohli has for the game and his work ethic' - Chris Gayle

    Notably, Kohli shot the video of Gayle and de Villiers walking onto the Chinnaswamy ground as fans cheered for them, with the venue appearing to be jam-packed. As Kohli shared the video on his social media handles, he captioned it, "Nothing, just the first team practice at Chinnaswamy and two of the legends of Bengaluru back in front of our amazing fans ❤️".

    The fans were also greeted with an official induction ceremony, which saw performances from Jason Derulo and Sonu Nigam. All-rounder Harshal Patel, too, tried jamming with the performers using a guitar, while Gayle attempted to delight his loyal fans with some of his dance moves, which he claims to be better at than Kohli.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 2:25 PM IST
