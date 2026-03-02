Top 5 Biggest T20 World Cup Knocks by Indian Stars Including Sanju Samson’s Heroics
Five unforgettable batting performances by Indian cricketers in T20 World Cup history, featuring Sanju Samson’s record-breaking chase and other iconic innings.
Suresh Raina – 101 vs South Africa (2010)
Suresh Raina remains the only Indian to score a century in T20 World Cup history. His blistering 101 off 60 balls at Gros Islet against South Africa included nine boundaries and five sixes. With a strike rate of 168.33, Raina’s innings set the benchmark for Indian batters in the tournament.
Sanju Samson – 97* vs West Indies (2026)
In a must-win Super 8s clash chasing 196, Sanju Samson delivered his finest performance on the big stage. He smashed an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls, striking 12 fours and four sixes at a rate of 194. Samson’s innings not only anchored the chase but also accelerated at crucial moments, making it the highest score by an Indian in a run chase in T20 World Cup history.
Rohit Sharma – 92 vs Australia (2024)
India’s captain in the 2024 edition, Rohit Sharma, produced a breathtaking knock against Australia in the Super 8s at Gros Islet. His 92 off just 41 balls featured seven boundaries and eight sixes, with a strike rate of 224.39. Rohit’s explosive batting powered India to 205/5, and the team went on to win both the match and the tournament.
Virat Kohli – 89* vs West Indies (2016)
Virat Kohli’s semifinal innings at the Wankhede Stadium remains one of the most memorable knocks in T20 World Cup history. He scored 89* off 47 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six at a strike rate of 189.36. Kohli’s brilliance took India to 192/2, but despite his heroics, the West Indies chased down the target, ending India’s campaign.
Suryakumar Yadav – 84* vs USA (2026)
India’s current T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, showcased his class in a group stage clash at the Wankhede against the USA. With India struggling at 77/6, he played a captain’s knock, scoring 84* off 49 balls. His innings included 10 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 171.42, guiding India to 161/9. The total proved enough as India secured a 29-run victory.
