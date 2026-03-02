Sanju Samson's T20 World Cup Heroics vs WI Wins Hearts in Pakistan, Legends Shower Praise
India stormed into the T20 World Cup semi-finals after a crucial win against the West Indies. The hero of the match? Sanju Samson, with a mind-blowing unbeaten 97 off 50 balls.
Image Credit : ANI
Shehzad's challenge
Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad made a bold claim on the Geo TV show 'Harna Mana Hai'. He vowed to quit the show if India didn't beat West Indies on March 1, completely disagreeing with Mohammad Amir's prediction that India would lose.
Image Credit : Getty
Disagreement with Amir
Shehzad told Amir, 'See, I told you! All your predictions went wrong today.' He had warned Amir not to take India lightly, highlighting their strong player development structure and ability to handle pressure. 'Even with average bowling, their batting is just too strong,' he said.
Image Credit : ANI
India-Pak match
Shehzad added that nothing beats the pressure of an India-Pakistan match. He believes India has a special knack for winning these high-stakes games. He even predicted that India will not just make the semis, but will go all the way to the finals.
Image Credit : Getty
About Sanju Samson
Shehzad was simply speechless while praising Sanju's match-winning knock. He pointed out how players as talented as Sanju often struggle for consistent chances in the team. His only reaction was, 'Sanju Samson, kya baat hai!'
Image Credit : Getty
Performance against South Africa
Shehzad reminded everyone that Sanju has two T20 centuries against a powerful South African bowling attack. 'In any other country, that would lock your spot for years,' he said. But in India, the competition is so fierce that a few bad games can get you dropped.
Image Credit : Getty
Sanju's career will change
Sanju didn't even play all the matches in this World Cup. Shehzad admitted he thought this might be Sanju's last chance. But this unbeaten 90-plus score under immense pressure has completely changed the game for his career.
Image Credit : ANI
Rohit and Kohli are a lesson
Shehzad highlighted what Sanju said post-match: 'I watched Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the next chair for 10 years.' Sanju put those lessons into practice on the field, which is why he called it one of the happiest days of his life.
Image Credit : ANI
Unbelievable
Shehzad found Sanju's fighting spirit simply unbelievable. He said, 'To get limited chances and then play an innings like this in a do-or-die match to take your team to the semis is just incredible.'
Image Credit : ANI
Basit Ali's reaction
Former Pakistani player Basit Ali also joined in, saying Sanju's batting style is just like a world-class finisher. He stressed that Sanju read the game situation better than any other Indian batsman on the day.
Image Credit : Getty
Similarity with Virat Kohli
'You could see shades of Virat Kohli in Sanju's batting,' Basit Ali said. He praised Sanju's ability to find runs against all types of bowlers and his sheer power when hitting the ball.
