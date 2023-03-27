Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma replaces injured Prasidh Krishna at Rajasthan Royals

    Veteran Punjab seamer Sandeep Sharma will replace injured Prasidh Krishna in the Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2023, the franchise confirmed on Monday.

    Prasidh, a bowling mainstay for Royals, is out of action following a lower-back surgery.

    It was a lucky break for Sandeep, who has 114 wickets from 104 IPL games at an economy rate of 7.77, as he went unsold at the auction.

    The main reason being his lack of pace as he swings the ball between a friendly pace of 120 to 125 clicks.

    "Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma will represent Rajasthan Royals this season after being signed as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna. Picked for his base price of INR 50 lakh, Sandeep is one of the most senior bowlers in the tournament with over 100 wickets and 10 seasons of experience under his belt," a media release stated.

    (With inputs from PTI)

