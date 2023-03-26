Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Did Yuzvendra Chahal try to attack Rajasthan Royals' support staff? (WATCH)

    IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the Rajasthan Royals camp ahead of the 16th season. Meanwhile, in the franchise's video, the leggie tries to attack one of his support staff with equipment. Watch what happened.

    IPL 2023: Did Yuzvendra Chahal try to attack Rajasthan Royals RR support staff assistant coach Trevor Penney? (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 6:52 PM IST

    Indian leg-spinner is back for the Indian Premier League (IPL) duties, as he is currently in the former champion Rajasthan Royals' (RR's) training camp ahead of the 16th season. While Saturday was his second day at the RR camp, something strange happened.

    In a video shared by the franchise, Chahal and veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin interact with assistant coach Trevor Penney. At one point, Chahal seemingly loses his cool with Penny and tries to grapple him. He then proceeded to pick up electrical equipment and pretended to attack Penney with it while the latter was looking away and interacting with Ashwin, saying that Rambo (referred to as Ashwin) looked fitter.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans SWOT Analysis - Hardik Pandya and co enter as defending champions, title contenders

    As Ashwin warned Penney of Chahal's nuisance, the Zimbabwean calmed him down by saying, "You're snapping at me?" Notably, Chahal referred to Penney as "Daddu" before placing the equipment down. However, rest assured that it was nothing serious and all fun, as it was just another mischief from Chahal, which he is famous for, while RR captioned the video post, "Your first dose of 𝘠𝘶𝘻𝘪 𝘥𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘠𝘶𝘻𝘪 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 this season! 😂😂".

    Earlier, RR had posted another video on Friday when it attempted to get the naughty side of Chahal. However, the leggie cheekily sent the cameraman out, saying that it was his first day and would start his part (annoyance) the other day. RR captioned the post, "𝘒𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘯𝘢𝘩𝘪 𝘺𝘢𝘢𝘳. 𝘠𝘶𝘻𝘪 𝘣𝘩𝘢𝘪 𝘬𝘪 𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘭 𝘣𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘦 𝘨𝘢𝘺𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 [Nothing, just tried to get a reel for Chahal]😂".

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 6:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Like the passion Virat Kohli has for the game and his work ethic - Chris Gayle-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Like the passion Virat Kohli has for the game and his work ethic' - Chris Gayle

    IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant is a special player; must take his time to heal properly - Sourav Ganguly-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Rishabh Pant is a special player; must take his time to heal properly' - Sourav Ganguly

    WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians preview: Harmanpreet Kaur's form a concern for MI as DC Meg Lanning aims to keep title conquest streak alive-ayh

    WPL 2023 Final: Harmanpreet's form a concern for MI as DC's Lanning aims to keep title conquest streak alive

    IPL 2023: RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Glenn Maxwell sends worrying message to fans over his fitness-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB's Glenn Maxwell sends worrying message to fans over his fitness

    WPL 2023, MI vs UPW: UP Warriorz rue Nat Sciver-Brunt dropped catch post defeat to Mumbai Indians-ayh

    WPL 2023: UP Warriorz rue Nat Sciver-Brunt's dropped catch post defeat to Mumbai Indians

    Recent Stories

    football Barcelona should worry about corruption charges? Here's what La Liga President Javier Tebas has to say-ayh

    Barcelona should worry about corruption charges? Here's what La Liga President Javier Tebas has to say

    EPFO recruitment 2023: Application process to commence on March 27; know how to apply for 2859 SSA, Stenographer positions - adt

    EPFO recruitment 2023: Application process to commence on March 27; know how to apply for 2859 positions

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Bhojpuri actresses Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee and others pay tributes RBA

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Bhojpuri actresses Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee and others pay tributes

    Shah Rukh Khan's latest family photo gives major couple and family goals; take a look RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan's latest family photo gives major couple and family goals; take a look

    KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Registration process to commence on March 27; know age limit, important details - adt

    KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Registration process to commence on March 27; know age limit, important details

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon