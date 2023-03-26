IPL 2023: Did Yuzvendra Chahal try to attack Rajasthan Royals' support staff? (WATCH)

IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the Rajasthan Royals camp ahead of the 16th season. Meanwhile, in the franchise's video, the leggie tries to attack one of his support staff with equipment. Watch what happened.

Indian leg-spinner is back for the Indian Premier League (IPL) duties, as he is currently in the former champion Rajasthan Royals' (RR's) training camp ahead of the 16th season. While Saturday was his second day at the RR camp, something strange happened.

In a video shared by the franchise, Chahal and veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin interact with assistant coach Trevor Penney. At one point, Chahal seemingly loses his cool with Penny and tries to grapple him. He then proceeded to pick up electrical equipment and pretended to attack Penney with it while the latter was looking away and interacting with Ashwin, saying that Rambo (referred to as Ashwin) looked fitter.

As Ashwin warned Penney of Chahal's nuisance, the Zimbabwean calmed him down by saying, "You're snapping at me?" Notably, Chahal referred to Penney as "Daddu" before placing the equipment down. However, rest assured that it was nothing serious and all fun, as it was just another mischief from Chahal, which he is famous for, while RR captioned the video post, "Your first dose of 𝘠𝘶𝘻𝘪 𝘥𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘠𝘶𝘻𝘪 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 this season! 😂😂".

Earlier, RR had posted another video on Friday when it attempted to get the naughty side of Chahal. However, the leggie cheekily sent the cameraman out, saying that it was his first day and would start his part (annoyance) the other day. RR captioned the post, "𝘒𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘯𝘢𝘩𝘪 𝘺𝘢𝘢𝘳. 𝘠𝘶𝘻𝘪 𝘣𝘩𝘢𝘪 𝘬𝘪 𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘭 𝘣𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘦 𝘨𝘢𝘺𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 [Nothing, just tried to get a reel for Chahal]😂".