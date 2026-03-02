Irfan Pathan has called on India skipper Suryakumar Yadav to step up against stronger teams, while highlighting Abhishek Sharma’s struggles and Tilak Varma’s changing role. His remarks followed India’s T20 World Cup win over West Indies in Kolkata.

Former India all‑rounder Irfan Pathan has stressed that captain Suryakumar Yadav must raise his batting performances against tougher opposition. His comments came after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 victory over West Indies at Eden Gardens on March 1, where Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97 guided the team to a five‑wicket win.

India chased down 196, with Samson producing a standout innings of 97 off 50 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes. Suryakumar, however, managed just 18 off 16 deliveries, prompting Pathan to underline the need for stronger contributions from the skipper in high‑stakes matches.

Pathan also pointed to Abhishek Sharma’s continued struggles. The opener fell cheaply again, scoring only 10 against West Indies. Pathan explained that Sharma’s batting technique was flawed, noting his back knee bent excessively and his body weight falling backward during shots. He suggested Sharma should adjust by placing more weight on the front foot to regain form.

Tilak Varma’s changing role

In the same video, Pathan praised Tilak Varma’s cameo of 27 off 15 balls. Batting at No. 5 instead of his usual No. 3 position, Tilak helped India regain momentum by attacking Shamar Joseph for 17 runs in one over. Pathan highlighted that Tilak’s role has shifted, and his numbers should now be judged in context.

He explained that batting lower down the order means fewer deliveries faced and more high‑risk situations. Pathan cautioned that averages may dip unless Tilak remains not out, and urged team management to publicly clarify this change to avoid unfair criticism.

Tilak has played 47 T20Is, scoring 1,361 runs at an average of 45.36 and a strike rate of 144.47, with six fifties and two centuries. Pathan emphasized that his contributions in the middle overs, even if shorter, remain crucial to India’s success.