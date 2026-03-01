Samson’s wicketkeeping skills provide India with an edge. He took a stunning one‑handed diving catch to dismiss Tashinga Musekiwa in the last Super 8 match. In his 59 T20Is, Samson has 38 catches and seven stumpings. Comparatively, Ishan Kishan has 17 catches and five stumpings in 42 T20Is.

Samson’s sharper glovework strengthens India behind the stumps. Additionally, his presence offers a left‑hand, right‑hand batting combination, which challenges opposition bowlers and adds balance to the lineup.