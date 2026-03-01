- Home
Sanju Samson has impressed in limited outings at the T20 World Cup 2026. This listicle explores why India should continue with him against West Indies, from powerplay impact to Eden Gardens record and wicketkeeping edge over Ishan Kishan.
Powerplay impact with the bat
Samson’s immediate impact has been felt in the early overs. On debut against Namibia, he smashed 22 runs off just eight balls, including three sixes and a four. He followed it up with 24 off 15 deliveries against Zimbabwe in the Super 8s, striking two maximums and a boundary. Overall, Samson has scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 200 in the tournament. Head coach Gautam Gambhir praised his knock against Zimbabwe, signaling that Samson is fulfilling India’s plan to maximize the powerplay.
Wicketkeeping edge and team balance
Samson’s wicketkeeping skills provide India with an edge. He took a stunning one‑handed diving catch to dismiss Tashinga Musekiwa in the last Super 8 match. In his 59 T20Is, Samson has 38 catches and seven stumpings. Comparatively, Ishan Kishan has 17 catches and five stumpings in 42 T20Is.
Samson’s sharper glovework strengthens India behind the stumps. Additionally, his presence offers a left‑hand, right‑hand batting combination, which challenges opposition bowlers and adds balance to the lineup.
Strong Eden Gardens record and spin counter
The Kerala batter enjoys a fine record at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where India face West Indies. According to Howstat, Samson has scored 332 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 141.2, including two half‑centuries. His familiarity with the venue adds confidence ahead of a must‑win game. Moreover, Samson’s ability to counter left‑arm spin is crucial.
West Indies’ Gudakesh Motie has taken 10 wickets in six games, while Akeal Hosein has six scalps in five matches. Cricmetric data shows Samson has 429 runs in 30 T20I innings against left‑arm spinners at a strike rate of 150, with 29 sixes and 22 fours. This makes him a strong option against West Indies’ in‑form attack.
