3 Reasons Shivam Dube’s Bowling Slump Threatens India’s Balance in T20 World Cup
India’s sixth‑bowling option dilemma has intensified with Shivam Dube’s dip in form. Discover three reasons why his struggles could disrupt team balance, force selection changes, and impact India’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.
Lack of alternative sixth‑bowling options
One of the thumb rules in T20 cricket is having 24 overs covered, assuming one bowler may have an off‑day. India’s lineup features Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakaravarthy as the primary specialists, with Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya supporting. However, Hardik’s economy rate of nearly 8.50 has already raised eyebrows.
That makes Dube’s contribution crucial. Unlike past squads, India’s current batting‑heavy side lacks other certified sixth‑bowling options. Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh have bowled just four overs combined in the tournament, underlining Dube’s importance. His dip in form leaves India exposed, especially in high‑pressure knockout games.
Decline despite proven wicket‑taking record
For most of his career, Dube was seen as a fill‑in option, used sparingly to change rhythm. But in recent times, he has evolved into more than that, delivering wickets at crucial junctures. Since early last year, he has taken 20 wickets in 28 T20Is at an average of 19.90. More importantly, he has dismissed dangerous batters like Tim David, Daryl Mitchell, Dewald Brevis, Mitchell Marsh, and Phil Salt
This ability to remove key opposition players enhanced his reputation as a white‑ball bowler. His current slump, therefore, is not just the loss of a part‑time option but of a bowler who had become a genuine threat. India’s inability to rely on him now magnifies the concern.
Selection dilemmas and team balance risks
India’s think tank under Gautam Gambhir has shown a willingness to make bold calls, even when results are strong. The recent decision to drop Axar Patel for Washington Sundar against South Africa highlighted this approach. With Dube’s bowling faltering, selectors may be forced to consider another bowler or bowling all‑rounder at the expense of a batter.
Such a move could disrupt the batting order, which finally clicked against Zimbabwe. Options like a longer tail starting at No.8 or including Sundar over a specialist batter may be explored. Yet, covering for Dube’s slump could open new vulnerabilities elsewhere, potentially derailing India’s pursuit of a home World Cup title.
