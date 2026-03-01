One of the thumb rules in T20 cricket is having 24 overs covered, assuming one bowler may have an off‑day. India’s lineup features Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakaravarthy as the primary specialists, with Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya supporting. However, Hardik’s economy rate of nearly 8.50 has already raised eyebrows.

That makes Dube’s contribution crucial. Unlike past squads, India’s current batting‑heavy side lacks other certified sixth‑bowling options. Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh have bowled just four overs combined in the tournament, underlining Dube’s importance. His dip in form leaves India exposed, especially in high‑pressure knockout games.