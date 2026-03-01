With IPL 2026 less than a month away, escalating Middle East tensions and airspace closures have raised uncertainty over overseas players’ travel. Franchises prepare with domestic squads while awaiting clarity on schedules and alternative routes.

The new IPL 2026 season faces an unexpected challenge just weeks before its scheduled start. With the tournament opener likely on March 28, escalating tensions in the Middle East have disrupted airspace across multiple countries, raising doubts over the arrival of overseas players, coaches, and support staff.

Franchises had begun shifting focus from the T20 World Cup to pre‑season planning, but the geopolitical crisis has created a headache beyond their control. The closure of key Gulf transit hubs has left international travel uncertain, particularly for personnel flying in from England, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are pressing ahead regardless. Their preparatory camp begins on March 1 at the franchise’s high‑performance centre in Chennai. CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that MS Dhoni will be part of the camp, with all available Indian players expected to assemble. Around 15 domestic players will report initially, while internationals such as Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube will join after the T20 World Cup concludes on March 7.

Airspace disruption adds to scheduling uncertainty

The IPL schedule is yet to be announced, with the BCCI awaiting clarity on general elections across several states. The airspace issue, however, is beyond the board’s control. On February 28, 2026, the US and Israel launched aerial strikes on Iranian sites, prompting retaliatory action from Iran. Countries including Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait have been affected, with their Flight Information Regions closed.

The closures include major hubs such as Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, which are critical transit points for international travel. This has left franchises concerned about the timely arrival of overseas players and staff.

The ICC has already addressed the situation during the ongoing T20 World Cup. In a statement, it acknowledged that while the crisis has no direct bearing on the tournament, many personnel rely on Gulf airports for onward travel. The ICC’s Travel and Logistics team is working with carriers to secure alternative routes through European, South Asian, and South‑East Asian hubs. A dedicated Travel Support Desk has also been activated to provide real‑time advisories.

For IPL franchises, the uncertainty means preparations continue with available domestic talent. Camps are underway, but the absence of overseas stars remains a pressing concern. Until the official schedule is released next week, teams can only hope the global situation stabilises enough to allow smooth arrivals.