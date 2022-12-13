IPL 2023 Auction: 405 players to go under the hammer; SRH enters with highest purse

IPL 2023 Auction: The final list of the players to go under the hammer has been set, as 405 players would be up for auction. Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad would have the highest available purse of ₹42.25 crore.

The preparations for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) are already underway. It starts with the 2023 IPL mini-auction, set to take place in Kochi on December 23. Meanwhile, the final list of players to go under the hammer has been finalised by the IPL Governing Council. On Monday, it was announced that 405 players would be up for auction from the initial list of 991. Of the 405 to go under the hammer, 273 happen to be Indians, 132 are foreigners, whereas four belong to associate nations. Also, the list contains 119 capped players and 282 uncapped, with four being associates.

A total of 87 slots are up, while 30 of them are for overseas players. The highest price bracket happens to be ₹2 crore, while 19 foreigners have enrolled themselves on the top shelf. It is followed by 11 in the ₹1.5 crore bracket, while 20 remain in the ₹1 crore bracket, which also possesses a couple of Indians: Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - BCCI mulling 'impact player' rule introduction after Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy trial

