    IPL 2023 Auction: 405 players to go under the hammer; SRH enters with highest purse

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Auction: The final list of the players to go under the hammer has been set, as 405 players would be up for auction. Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad would have the highest available purse of ₹42.25 crore.

    Image credit: IPL

    The preparations for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) are already underway. It starts with the 2023 IPL mini-auction, set to take place in Kochi on December 23. Meanwhile, the final list of players to go under the hammer has been finalised by the IPL Governing Council. On Monday, it was announced that 405 players would be up for auction from the initial list of 991. Of the 405 to go under the hammer, 273 happen to be Indians, 132 are foreigners, whereas four belong to associate nations. Also, the list contains 119 capped players and 282 uncapped, with four being associates.

    Image credit: IPL

    A total of 87 slots are up, while 30 of them are for overseas players. The highest price bracket happens to be ₹2 crore, while 19 foreigners have enrolled themselves on the top shelf. It is followed by 11 in the ₹1.5 crore bracket, while 20 remain in the ₹1 crore bracket, which also possesses a couple of Indians: Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - BCCI mulling 'impact player' rule introduction after Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy trial

    Image credit: IPL

    The auction venue is yet to be decided in Kochi, and it would have a start time of 2.30 PM (IST). Here is the complete list of players up for auction, while below is the list of squad size, salary cap and slots available:

    IPL 2023 (Squad size/salary cap/slots available)
    Teams Players Overseas players Money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (₹) Slots available Overseas slots
    CSK 18 6 74.55 20.45 7 2
    DC 20 6 75.55 19.45 5 2
    GT 18 5 75.75 19.25 7 3
    KKR 14 5 87.95 7.05 11 3
    LSG 15 4 71.65 23.35 10 4
    MI 16 5 74.45 20.55 9 3
    PBKS 16 5 62.8 32.2 9 3
    RCB 18 6 86.25 8.75 7 2
    RR 16 4 81.8 13.2 9 4
    SRH 12 4 52.75 42.25 13 4
    Total 163 50 743.5 206.5 87 30
