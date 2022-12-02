IPL 2023 Auction: 991 players register, 714 Indians, 21 players with highest base price

IPL 2023 Auction takes place on December 23 in Kochi. Meanwhile, 991 players have registered themselves, with 714 being Indians, while 21 players have set themselves the highest base price.

Image credit: IPL

991 cricketers have registered for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Players' Auction, set to be held in Kochi on December 23. Out of the 991, 714 happen to be Indians. Of the 14 overseas nations, 57 players are from Australia, the most in the auction pool, succeeded by South Africa (52). As for the other nations: West Indies (33), England (31), New Zealand (27), Sri Lanka (23), Afghanistan (14), Ireland (8), Netherlands (7), Bangladesh (6), UAE (6), Zimbabwe (6), Namibia (5) and Scotland (2) are the other countries.

Image credit: Getty

In an official statement issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), secretary Jay Shah stated, "If every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction [of which up to 30 players can be overseas players]." ALSO READ: Dwayne Bravo announces IPL retirement; joins Chennai Super Kings as bowling coach

Image credit: PTI

The complete list of the players possesses 185 capped, 786 uncapped, and 20 from Associate Nations. The capped players include 19 from India, whereas 20 have registered from associate countries. The uncapped ones, who previously played in the IPL, include 91 from India. The uncapped Indian registered players are 604, while 88 are from overseas.

Image credit: PTI

Below is the list of the players who have marked their base price in crore (courtesy ESPNCricinfo):

₹2 crore: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Kane Williamson, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder. ALSO READ: Narendra Modi Stadium enters Guinness Book of World Records for highest T20 attendance

Image credit: PTI

₹1.5 crore: Sean Abott, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy and Sherfane Rutherford.

Image credit: PTI