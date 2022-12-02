Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023 Auction: 991 players register, 714 Indians, 21 players with highest base price

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 4:48 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Auction takes place on December 23 in Kochi. Meanwhile, 991 players have registered themselves, with 714 being Indians, while 21 players have set themselves the highest base price.

    991 cricketers have registered for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Players' Auction, set to be held in Kochi on December 23. Out of the 991, 714 happen to be Indians. Of the 14 overseas nations, 57 players are from Australia, the most in the auction pool, succeeded by South Africa (52). As for the other nations: West Indies (33), England (31), New Zealand (27), Sri Lanka (23), Afghanistan (14), Ireland (8), Netherlands (7), Bangladesh (6), UAE (6), Zimbabwe (6), Namibia (5) and Scotland (2) are the other countries.

    In an official statement issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), secretary Jay Shah stated, "If every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction [of which up to 30 players can be overseas players]."

    The complete list of the players possesses 185 capped, 786 uncapped, and 20 from Associate Nations. The capped players include 19 from India, whereas 20 have registered from associate countries. The uncapped ones, who previously played in the IPL, include 91 from India. The uncapped Indian registered players are 604, while 88 are from overseas.

    Below is the list of the players who have marked their base price in crore (courtesy ESPNCricinfo):
    ₹2 crore:     Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Kane Williamson, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder.

    ₹1.5 crore: Sean Abott, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy and Sherfane Rutherford.

    ₹1 crore: Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Joe Root, Luke Wood, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kusal Perera, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossein and David Wiese.

