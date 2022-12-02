Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: BCCI mulling 'impact player' rule introduction after Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy trial

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 5:08 PM IST

    IPL 2023 could witness the debut of a new rule in the form of 'impact player', which is cricket's version of a substitute player similar to football. The trial for the same was conducted during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

    Image credit: PTI

    In its bid to provide tactical flexibility to the teams, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to introduce the 'impact player' system in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With this rule, the captains can replace one playing-XI member with a substitute player during the match. BCCI had put the system on trial during the Syed Mushtaq Ali (SMAT) T20 tournament in October, and the state teams broadly welcomed the move. According to sources privy to the development, the matter was discussed at the IPL Governing Council on Thursday evening. The franchises have already been sent a note regarding the introduction of tactical substitution.

    Image credit: PTI

    "The matter has been discussed at the IPL GC meeting, and BCCI will share the details soon," an IPL franchise source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. While the exact details are awaited, the playing regulations, followed during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will be adopted. According to the 'impact player', a team can have four pre-decided substitute players who can be pencilled as "tactical substitutions", and one can be used in a match situation. However, if required, any substitute has to be introduced into the match before or by the end of the 14th over of a team's innings. The 2023 IPL will be played between April and October.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 AUCTION - 991 PLAYERS REGISTER, 714 INDIANS, 21 PLAYERS WITH HIGHEST BASE PRICE

    Image credit: Delhi Capitals

    So, how does 'impact player' rule works?
    If Delhi Capitals' (DC) Prithvi Shaw gets out cheaply and the team feels that it has a like-for-like power-hitter in Yash Dhull sitting in the dug-out as one of the four substitutes, he can come out for batting. Similarly, in the case of a bowling team, if MS Dhoni uses Deepak Chahar's four-over spell within the first eight overs and feels conditions at the Eden Gardens are aiding seam and swing, he can substitute Chahar with Sam Curran (if picked by CSK) before the 14th over and ask him to bowl his full quota of four overs for maximum advantage.

    Image credit: PTI

    "With the ever-growing popularity of T20 [Twenty20] cricket, we must look at introducing new dimensions which will make this format more attractive and interesting for our viewers and the participating teams from a strategic viewpoint," the BCCI had told the state units before the SMAT.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan vs England, PAK vs ENG 2022-23, Rawalpindi/1st Test: A look at all the records the Three Lions shattered on Day 1-ayh

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, Rawalpindi Test: A look at all the records England shattered on Day 1

    Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape among new Cricket Advisory Committee members to pick fresh selection panel-ayh

    Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape among new Cricket Advisory Committee members to pick fresh selection panel

    IND vs NZ 2022, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Supporters devastated as another rain washout hands New Zealand series success against India-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Supporters devastated as another rain washout hands New Zealand series success

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI preview, date, day, time, where to watch live streaming: Rain threat, India prays for full game against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: With rain threat looming, India prays for full game to square series

    Recent Stories

    BSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2024: Registration deadline extended until December 15; check details - adt

    BSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2024: Registration deadline extended until December 15; check details

    football Revealed: The conversation between Messi and Lewandowski during Argentina Qatar World Cup 2022 win over Poland snt

    Revealed: The conversation between Messi and Lewandowski during Argentina's World Cup 2022 win over Poland

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2023 Auction: 991 players register, 714 Indians, 21 players with highest base price-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: 991 players register, 714 Indians, 21 players with highest base price

    Have Brains Like Bengalis: Mahua Moitra slams Paresh Rawal after apology over 'Cook fish like Bengalis' remark - adt

    Have Brains Like Bengalis: Mahua Moitra slams Paresh Rawal after apology over 'Cook fish like Bengalis' remark

    football Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Saudi Arabian giants battle to sign former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo snt

    Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Saudi Arabian giants battle to sign former Man United star Ronaldo

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon