IPL 2023: BCCI mulling 'impact player' rule introduction after Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy trial

IPL 2023 could witness the debut of a new rule in the form of 'impact player', which is cricket's version of a substitute player similar to football. The trial for the same was conducted during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In its bid to provide tactical flexibility to the teams, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to introduce the 'impact player' system in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With this rule, the captains can replace one playing-XI member with a substitute player during the match. BCCI had put the system on trial during the Syed Mushtaq Ali (SMAT) T20 tournament in October, and the state teams broadly welcomed the move. According to sources privy to the development, the matter was discussed at the IPL Governing Council on Thursday evening. The franchises have already been sent a note regarding the introduction of tactical substitution.

"The matter has been discussed at the IPL GC meeting, and BCCI will share the details soon," an IPL franchise source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. While the exact details are awaited, the playing regulations, followed during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will be adopted. According to the 'impact player', a team can have four pre-decided substitute players who can be pencilled as "tactical substitutions", and one can be used in a match situation. However, if required, any substitute has to be introduced into the match before or by the end of the 14th over of a team's innings. The 2023 IPL will be played between April and October. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 AUCTION - 991 PLAYERS REGISTER, 714 INDIANS, 21 PLAYERS WITH HIGHEST BASE PRICE

So, how does 'impact player' rule works?

If Delhi Capitals' (DC) Prithvi Shaw gets out cheaply and the team feels that it has a like-for-like power-hitter in Yash Dhull sitting in the dug-out as one of the four substitutes, he can come out for batting. Similarly, in the case of a bowling team, if MS Dhoni uses Deepak Chahar's four-over spell within the first eight overs and feels conditions at the Eden Gardens are aiding seam and swing, he can substitute Chahar with Sam Curran (if picked by CSK) before the 14th over and ask him to bowl his full quota of four overs for maximum advantage.

