Alyssa Healy marked her final appearance in One‑Day International cricket with a special moment on Sunday, as Indian players formed a guard of honour when she walked out to bat. The gesture highlighted the respect for the Australian wicketkeeper‑batter, who has been one of the most influential figures in women’s cricket.

Healy, 36, strode to the middle during the third ODI of the India Women’s tour of Australia in Sydney. The crowd applauded as she took her position, with the Indian team acknowledging her career by lining up to greet her.

At the crease, Healy produced a commanding innings. She is unbeaten on 118 runs from 84 balls, striking 22 boundaries at a strike rate of 140.48. Her knock helped Australia reach 222 for 2 in 31.4 overs, with Beth Mooney supporting on 25 from 34 balls.

Career numbers underline her impact

Healy’s career statistics reflect her consistency and influence. In 125 WODIs, she scored 3,619 runs at an average of 35.83, including seven centuries and 19 fifties. Her highest score of 170 remains one of the standout innings in women’s cricket. She also contributed behind the stumps with 85 catches and 38 stumpings.

Her record in WT20Is is equally impressive, with 3,054 runs in 162 matches at a strike rate of 129.79. In Tests, she accumulated 489 runs across 10 matches.

On the bowling front, India struggled to contain Healy’s strokeplay. Shree Charani conceded 56 runs in 5.4 overs, while Deepti Sharma gave away 35 runs in five overs. The Australians maintained a run rate of 7.01, putting pressure on the visitors.