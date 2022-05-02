Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hala Madrid': Rohit Sharma congratulates Real Madrid for clinching 35th La Liga title

    First Published May 2, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

    Team India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma congratulated Real Madrid for clinching its record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol.

    Image Credit: Rohit Sharma Instagram

    Real Madrid fan and Team India captain Rohit Sharma has congratulated Carlo Ancelotti's men for clinching their record-extending 35th La Liga title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday. 

    In Pics: Thousands of Real Madrid fans celebrate 35th La Liga crown with players

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    During their clash at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Rodrygo's double put Real Madrid 2-0 up at the break before Marco Asensio added a third after 55 minutes, and the Spanish league's top scorer Karim Benzema sealed the points in the 81st.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (L); Instagram (R)

    Taking to Instagram, Rohit Sharma posted a story congratulating Real Madrid for their win.  “HALA MADRID Congratulations @realmadrid On winning the @laliga title x35," wrote the explosive opener, who is leading five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

    Also read: Alcaraz celebrates Real Madrid's 35th La Liga title win with 'hero' Nadal

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    Mumbai Indians, currently at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table with one win from 9 matches, will next play the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans on May 6 at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Real Madrid's win also made their Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti the first manager to capture titles in Europe's top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France. "We were very consistent throughout the season. We faltered in very few matches," coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Captain Benzema lifted the trophy after coming off the bench late in the second half as Ancelotti rested several regular starters with Real Madrid hosting Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, trailing 4-3.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: My wife is my biggest coach - RR Rajasthan Royals Shimron Hetmyer-ayh

    IPL 2022: My wife is my biggest coach - RR's Shimron Hetmyer

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic new look is the perfect summer vibe-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's new look is the perfect summer vibe

    Brian Lara tribute - Saluting the batting genius from Trinidad-ayh

    Brian Lara tribute - Saluting the batting genius from Trinidad

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 KKR vs RR kolkata-rajasthan Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    IPL 2022: CSK fans cherish captain Dhoni's post-match presentation after 13 run win over SRH snt

    IPL 2022: CSK fans cherish captain Dhoni's post-match presentation after win over SRH

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: My wife is my biggest coach - RR Rajasthan Royals Shimron Hetmyer-ayh

    IPL 2022: My wife is my biggest coach - RR's Shimron Hetmyer

    13 takeaways from Modi-Scholz discussions in Berlin

    13 key takeaways from Modi-Scholz discussions in Berlin

    tennis Madrid Open 2022 Here's why Rafael Nadal should consider a career in Hollywood snt

    Madrid Open: Here's why Rafael Nadal should consider a career in Hollywood

    Pictures Meet Mia Khalifa's boyfriend; check out her latest Instagram post RBA

    Pictures: Meet Mia Khalifa's boyfriend; check out her latest Instagram post

    Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess Porsche and Audi will join Formula 1

    It's official now: Porsche and Audi will join Formula 1

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon