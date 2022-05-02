'Hala Madrid': Rohit Sharma congratulates Real Madrid for clinching 35th La Liga title
Team India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma congratulated Real Madrid for clinching its record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol.
Real Madrid fan and Team India captain Rohit Sharma has congratulated Carlo Ancelotti's men for clinching their record-extending 35th La Liga title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday.
During their clash at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Rodrygo's double put Real Madrid 2-0 up at the break before Marco Asensio added a third after 55 minutes, and the Spanish league's top scorer Karim Benzema sealed the points in the 81st.
Taking to Instagram, Rohit Sharma posted a story congratulating Real Madrid for their win. “HALA MADRID Congratulations @realmadrid On winning the @laliga title x35," wrote the explosive opener, who is leading five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Mumbai Indians, currently at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table with one win from 9 matches, will next play the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans on May 6 at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid's win also made their Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti the first manager to capture titles in Europe's top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France. "We were very consistent throughout the season. We faltered in very few matches," coach Carlo Ancelotti said.
Captain Benzema lifted the trophy after coming off the bench late in the second half as Ancelotti rested several regular starters with Real Madrid hosting Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, trailing 4-3.