'Hala Madrid': Rohit Sharma congratulates Real Madrid for clinching 35th La Liga title

Team India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma congratulated Real Madrid for clinching its record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol.

Real Madrid fan and Team India captain Rohit Sharma has congratulated Carlo Ancelotti's men for clinching their record-extending 35th La Liga title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday. In Pics: Thousands of Real Madrid fans celebrate 35th La Liga crown with players

During their clash at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Rodrygo's double put Real Madrid 2-0 up at the break before Marco Asensio added a third after 55 minutes, and the Spanish league's top scorer Karim Benzema sealed the points in the 81st.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Sharma posted a story congratulating Real Madrid for their win. “HALA MADRID Congratulations @realmadrid On winning the @laliga title x35," wrote the explosive opener, who is leading five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Also read: Alcaraz celebrates Real Madrid's 35th La Liga title win with 'hero' Nadal

Mumbai Indians, currently at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table with one win from 9 matches, will next play the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans on May 6 at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's win also made their Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti the first manager to capture titles in Europe's top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France. "We were very consistent throughout the season. We faltered in very few matches," coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

