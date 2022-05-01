In Pics: Thousands of Real Madrid fans celebrate 35th La Liga crown with players

After clinching its 35th La Liga title, Real Madrid players and coaching staff celebrated the victory on an open top bus with thousands of fans at the Plaza de Cibeles on Saturday; Take a look at pictures and videos from the celebrations

The moment Real Madrid clinched its 35th La Liga title after a 4-0 win over Espanyol, thousands of fans flocked to the Plaza de Cibeles to celebrate this record-extending victory with their favourite team and its stars on Saturday. Also read: Alcaraz celebrates Real Madrid's 35th La Liga title win with 'hero' Nadal

In the clash, Rodrygo's double put Los Blancos 2-0 up at the break before Marco Asensio added a third after 55 minutes, and La Liga top scorer Karim Benzema sealed the points in the 81st. Also watch: Real Madrid celebrates 35th La Liga title with fans

Following this win, the players and the coaching staff arrived at the iconic fountain on an open-top bus after performing a lap of honour at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

At Cibeles, the music and the lighting spectacle added a vibrant atmosphere. In addition, around Cibeles, the following message could be seen, "Gracias madridistas".

The fans' chants greeted the bus, which carried the phrase "35 Liga Campeones" (35 League Champions).

Veteran Brazilian defender Marcelo won his 24th title with Real Madrid, becoming the club's most trophy-laden player.

The crowning moment of the celebrations arrived when captain Marcelo placed a Real Madrid scarf and flag around the statue of the goddess.

"We won the league two years ago, and we couldn't celebrate it with them. So, thank you to the fans for their support. This is for them. Being a club captain is wonderful, and it will remain in the history of Real Madrid, the greatest club in the world," the 33-year-old said.

Meanwhile, the win also made their Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti the first manager to capture titles in Europe's top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

