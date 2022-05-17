IPL 2022: "Delhi Capitals have a never die attitude" - David Warner

Delhi Capitals are fighting hard in IPL 2022 to stay alive in playoffs contention. As it trumped Punjab Kings on Monday, David Warner has hailed DC's never die attitude.

It has been a hard-fought performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Monday, in Match 64 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai, DC defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 17 runs. As a result, DC has climbed to the fourth spot in the IPL 2022 points table and is well within the playoffs race. However, the race is going to be tough for them. Nevertheless, DC's Australian opener David Warner feels that his side will continue to fight till the end to assure a playoffs berth and even hailed its never die attitude.

Speaking to DC after the success on Monday, Warner noted, "The team has a never die attitude. We are fighters, and we play to the best of our abilities, whether with the ball or bat. There's a hunger and desire to help each other out as we care for each other." FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

"There are two facets of the game for me - batting and fielding. I look to stop ones in the ring and take some catches near the boundary. Fortunately, I got one, and it was a great result for us. I get a buzz out of fielding, and I try to save runs for the bowlers," added Warner.

