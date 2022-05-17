Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: "Delhi Capitals have a never die attitude" - David Warner

    First Published May 17, 2022, 4:47 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals are fighting hard in IPL 2022 to stay alive in playoffs contention. As it trumped Punjab Kings on Monday, David Warner has hailed DC's never die attitude.

    It has been a hard-fought performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Monday, in Match 64 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai, DC defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 17 runs. As a result, DC has climbed to the fourth spot in the IPL 2022 points table and is well within the playoffs race. However, the race is going to be tough for them. Nevertheless, DC's Australian opener David Warner feels that his side will continue to fight till the end to assure a playoffs berth and even hailed its never die attitude.

    Speaking to DC after the success on Monday, Warner noted, "The team has a never die attitude. We are fighters, and we play to the best of our abilities, whether with the ball or bat. There's a hunger and desire to help each other out as we care for each other."

    "There are two facets of the game for me - batting and fielding. I look to stop ones in the ring and take some catches near the boundary. Fortunately, I got one, and it was a great result for us. I get a buzz out of fielding, and I try to save runs for the bowlers," added Warner.

    On Monday, Sarfaraz Khan played a decent knock of 16-ball 32 that played a valuable role in DC's win. Speaking on his innings, Sarfaraz stated, "I had never opened before the game against Punjab Kings, so I was looking to enjoy the position. Before I got this opportunity, I had a feeling that I could bat well as an opener, and things went according to plan against Punjab."

    "I wouldn't have been happy if my innings hadn't helped the team win. The environment within the team is good, and we have to play well in one more game to qualify for the playoffs. After our batting, I told everyone in the team that it was only a matter of one wicket. If we get one wicket, we'll be in the game, and we kept picking up wickets throughout Punjab's innings," concluded Sarfaraz.

