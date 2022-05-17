IPL 2022, MI vs SRH Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

Mumbai Indians is up against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 on Tuesday. It is SRH's final chance to stay in the playoffs race as we present the predicted Fantasy XI, Playing XI, and more.

Image credit: BCCI

Match 65 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between two former champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). It happens at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. The game will be vital for SRH, as it happens to be its final chance to stay alive in the playoffs race. While a win keeps it in the race, a defeat indeed knocks it out. Thus, fans will be willing to get their Fantasy XI right, as we present an ideal one, along with the probable playing XI and other match details.

Image credit: BCCI

Batters - Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Verma (vc)

Abhishek will be convenient as an opener thanks to his consistent form, while Tripathi will be dominant at number three. Meanwhile. Verma has been doing well in the middle and can also act as a finisher, while his regularity makes him the deputy captain. LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - MI vs SRH (Match 65) Wicketkeepers - Nicholas Pooran and Ishan Kishan

Kishan is a must-have for being a fiery opener and being in the proper form, while Pooran has been getting along well in the middle, making him an ideal choice.

Image credit: BCCI

All-rounders - Aiden Markram and Daniel Sams

Markram will be effective with the bat and can act as a finisher too. As for Sams, he has been dominating with his pace and will give the batters some tough time. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE Bowlers - Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan and Umran Malik (c)

In an all-out pace attack, all the four have been consistent and effective of late, while the man to watch in this department would undoubtedly be the fierce pacer Malik, who has been terrorising the batters with his frenetic pace of above 150 km/h, making him the skipper too.

Image credit: BCCI

Probable XI

MI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya Singh/Jaydev Unadkat.

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan. ALSO SEE: AB DE VILLIERS, CHRIS GAYLE ENTER RCB HALL OF FAME

Image credit: BCCI