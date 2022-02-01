  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer among notable few to feature in marquee set

    First Published Feb 1, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The IPL 2022 Mega Auction will be held this month. The final list of players in the auction pool has been announced. Check out the players, including ones who feature in the marquee set.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer among notable few to feature in marquee set-ayh

    Things are building up towards the mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, slated to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The teams would be involved in an intense bidding session for a couple of days to build their best possible team, while the IPL Governing Council announced the final list of players taking part in the auction on Tuesday. Also, the players featuring in the marquee set of the auction have been revealed.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer among notable few to feature in marquee set-ayh

    As per IPL, a total of 590 players would be going under the hammer from the initial list of 1,214 players. Of the 590, 228 happen to be capped, while 355 are uncapped. Also, seven of them feature from the Associate Nations. Of them all, there happen to be 370 Indians and 220 overseas.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Lucknow Super Giants unveil official team logo

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer among notable few to feature in marquee set-ayh

    The highest base price of a player has been capped at ₹2 crore, with 48 players in that bracket. On the other hand, 20 players feature in the ₹1.5 crore bracket, while 34 feature in the ₹1 crore bracket.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer among notable few to feature in marquee set-ayh

    In the meantime, English pacer Jofra Archer will be entering the auction too. However, he is unlikely to play in IPL 2022, as he is in the final stages of his rehab following his elbow surgery. As per ESPNCricinfo, IPL CEO Hemang Amin has informed the franchises that Archer will be a part of the accelerated auction process and not the main auction. Also, with a team picking him up, it will not be entitled to his replacement for IPL 2022. Check out the complete list of players in the auction here.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants, LSG unveil official team logo and jersey-ayh

    IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants unveil official team logo

    Will Ranji Trophy 2021-22 be played in a different format-ayh

    Will Ranji Trophy 2021-22 be played in a different format?

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India ousts Bangladesh to book semis berth against Australia, netizens elated-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India ousts Bangladesh to book semis berth against Australia, netizens elated

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 mega auction: MS Dhoni in Chennai for Chennai Super Kings CSK team discussions; netizens predict outcome, twitter reactions-ayh

    IPL 2022 mega auction: MS Dhoni in Chennai for CSK team discussions; netizens predict outcome

    Ravi Shastri sounds alarm over Ranji Trophy postponement; warns of grave consequences for Indian cricket-ayh

    Ravi Shastri sounds alarm over Ranji Trophy postponement; warns of grave consequences for Indian cricket

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2022 30 per cent tax middle class trends on social media after FM Sitharaman s speech gcw

    Budget 2022: '30% Tax', 'Middle Class' trends on social media after FM Sitharaman's speech

    Danish Siddiqui's family says anti-CAA protest book Hum Dekhenge had no authorisation to use his name-dnm

    Danish Siddiqui’s family says anti-CAA protest book ‘Hum Dekhenge’ had no authorisation to use his name

    Budget 2022 Take a look what gets cheaper and costlier in this budget gcw

    Budget 2022: Take a look what gets cheaper and costlier in this budget

    India ramps up defence budget to Rs 5.25 lakh crore; 25 per cent meant for R&D

    India ramps up defence budget to Rs 5.25 lakh crore; 25 per cent meant for R&D

    Budget 2022: M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget!, says Rahul Gandhi; how Opposition leaders reacted-dnm

    Budget 2022: M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget!, says Rahul Gandhi; how Opposition leaders reacted

    Recent Videos

    Budget 2022: Confederation on Indian Industries CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget-ycb

    Budget 2022: CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez on NorthEast United win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 77): Five-star Hyderabad FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche flatten NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 77): Five-star Hyderabad FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche flatten NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    x
    live blog image

    Presenting Sponsor
    sponsor image 1sponsor image 2