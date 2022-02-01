IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer among notable few to feature in marquee set

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction will be held this month. The final list of players in the auction pool has been announced. Check out the players, including ones who feature in the marquee set.

Things are building up towards the mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, slated to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The teams would be involved in an intense bidding session for a couple of days to build their best possible team, while the IPL Governing Council announced the final list of players taking part in the auction on Tuesday. Also, the players featuring in the marquee set of the auction have been revealed.

As per IPL, a total of 590 players would be going under the hammer from the initial list of 1,214 players. Of the 590, 228 happen to be capped, while 355 are uncapped. Also, seven of them feature from the Associate Nations. Of them all, there happen to be 370 Indians and 220 overseas. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Lucknow Super Giants unveil official team logo

The highest base price of a player has been capped at ₹2 crore, with 48 players in that bracket. On the other hand, 20 players feature in the ₹1.5 crore bracket, while 34 feature in the ₹1 crore bracket.