IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants unveil official team logo

Lucknow Super Giants is the newest team in the IPL. Along with fellow new team Ahmedabad, it will be competing from IPL 2022. It has revealed its official team logo.

The Indian cricket fans are excited to have two new teams in the entertaining Indian Premier League (IPL) in the form of Ahmedabad and Lucknow. As for the latter, the team will be known as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In the meantime, the official team logo was unveiled on Monday.

The logo happens to be a unique one, which possesses a bat and a ball in the middle, with a tri-colour resembling the Indian flag as its wings. LSG unveiled the logo on its social media handles in the form of a short video. “Soaring towards greatness. Lucknow Super Giants is all set to stretch its wings. Prepare for greatness! Fisted hand #LucknowSuperGiants #IPL,” it captioned.

“Lucknow Super Giants, India’s newest IPL team’s brand identity, draws inspiration from ancient Indian mythology. The mythical bird Garuda- who is a protector and enthroned with the power to move swiftly, has inspired us to create the winged emblem of the team. Garuda is omnipresent in every Indian culture and sub-culture,” LSG stated in a media release.

“The tri-colour wings of the entity, symbolically represent Lucknow Super Giants’ Pan –India appeal. The body of the bird has been formed by a blue coloured bat to signify the game of cricket. There is a red ball with an orange seam too. It is like an auspicious ‘Jay tilak’,” the release added.

The team’s motto is to stay positive, possess the energy to soar higher and attain success. The release mentions that LSG is a team for every Indian, while the team will be uniting the nation.