IPL 2022: "Didn't need extra motivation" - DC's Warner after match-winning knock against SRH

David Warner slammed an unbeaten 92 as it played a pivotal role in Delhi Capitals' win over SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 on Thursday. Meanwhile, here's how he felt facing his old side.

It was a skittish outing for former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Delhi Capitals in Match 50 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, DC walked away with a 21-run win. Meanwhile, it was an emotional game for DC's Australian opener David Warner, who was playing against his old side, to which he led to its only title win to date.

Warner had a tough outing against SRH in IPL 2021 following a series of weak performances. Consequently, he was dropped as captain and from playing XI, besides being barred from the team and was demoted to cheering it during matchdays from the hospitality box. Later, he was not retained by the franchise and was subsequently roped in by DC during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction for ₹6.25 crore. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Speaking about facing his old side, Warner said after the match, "I didn't need extra motivation. We've all seen what happened before in the past. It was just good to get the win on the board." He commented about his innings by noting, "I think when you rock up here and look at that wicket, it's a really nice wicket. It doesn't matter if you bat first or second. It's going to be nice and true. I had some success here and knew if I played my strokes, didn't think about hitting gaps, but just hit the ball and watched the ball, it was going to come off, and fortunately, it did."

