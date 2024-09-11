England vs Australia: Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh unlikely to bowl in T20I series

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said that it is highly unlikely that he will bowl in the upcoming three-match T20I series against England, citing multiple options in the team. The batting all-rounder suffered a hamstring tear while playing for Delhi Daredevils in the 2024 IPL and didn't bowl in the subsequent T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

Australian team is loaded with seam-bowling all-rounders, having the likes of Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie and Marcus Stoinis. Meanwhile, Travis Head and Cooper Connolly also offer spin bowling options if required. Therefore, it is not necessary for Marsh to bowl against England in the white ball series. Marsh has had his fair share of injuries in the past and the top order batsman is not getting any younger at 32.

"I'm sort of just building, I don't tend to bowl myself too much, is the honest answer, and we're lucky that we've got plenty of bowling options within our team, so we'll see how we go… my bowling's on line: whether or not I bowl, we'll wait and see. We've got heaps of options. I'm always building something," Marsh was quoted as saying by ICC to reporters in Southampton ahead of the first T20I match.

Australia are heading into the England series on the back of a clean sweep (3-0) in the T20 series against Scotland. Marsh and co. will play three T20Is, starting on Wednesday (September 11), and 5 ODIs against the Three Lions before returning home in November. The Aussies will host Pakistan in a white ball series before welcoming India for the much anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beginning on November 22.

