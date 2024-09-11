Rohit Sharma's '1% 'fun and '99% workouts' video ahead of India vs Bangladesh Test (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20Is after India beat South Africa in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup and the 37-year-old is getting ready for the upcoming ten Tests, starting with the home series against Bangladesh.

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is preparing for the home Test series against Bangladesh, starting on September 19 in Chennai. The 37-year-old has been sharing his workouts on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the right-handed batsman's training routine.

Rohit shared his silly 1% side, in addition to training 99% of the time. He joined the widespread Instagram trend in which people reveal their 99% and remaining 1% sides. The first part showed the veteran batsman working out rigorously, doing cardio, leg press etc, with the subtitle "Works out 99% of the time". The second half of the video displays the lighter side of Rohit, taunting his gym-mates and having fun with his friends.

Rohit announced his retirement from T20Is after India beat South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final earlier this year and the 37-year-old is getting ready for the upcoming ten Tests, starting with the home series against Bangladesh. Men in Blue will also welcome New Zealand for three Tests next month. Meanwhile, the much anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin in Burswood, Australia on November 22.

India squad for first Test against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

