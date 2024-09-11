Lifestyle
We all go to beauty salons for facials, haircuts, and makeup, and happily get all the work done. Very few people think about the hygiene of beauty salons.
According to NCBI, in some beauty parlors, makeup brushes and tools are used on multiple people. From cosmetic products to tools, they become a cause of infection in women.
The NCBI report said that samples taken from beauty parlors found bacteria such as Staphylococcus, Bacillus, and Streptococcus. All these reach the body and cause serious diseases.
For instance, if a woman goes for makeup, the foundation blender and makeup brushes are not washed but are used on another woman's skin.
If a woman has a skin disease, the blenders and other tools used on her can also be used on a healthy woman.
Nail sharpeners, sponges, makeup brushes, hair straighteners, rollers, hair clips are also used thousands of times. Not knowing the correct way to clean is also a big problem.