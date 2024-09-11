Lifestyle

Beware! Is the same brush being used on everyone?

Beauty salon hygiene

We all go to beauty salons for facials, haircuts, and makeup, and happily get all the work done. Very few people think about the hygiene of beauty salons.

Infection spreads among women

According to NCBI, in some beauty parlors, makeup brushes and tools are used on multiple people. From cosmetic products to tools, they become a cause of infection in women.

Infection from unhygienic makeup

The NCBI report said that samples taken from beauty parlors found bacteria such as Staphylococcus, Bacillus, and Streptococcus. All these reach the body and cause serious diseases.

Makeup tools are not cleaned

For instance, if a woman goes for makeup, the foundation blender and makeup brushes are not washed but are used on another woman's skin.

Healthy women can get sick in the parlor

If a woman has a skin disease, the blenders and other tools used on her can also be used on a healthy woman.

Makeup tools can be dangerous

Nail sharpeners, sponges, makeup brushes, hair straighteners, rollers, hair clips are also used thousands of times. Not knowing the correct way to clean is also a big problem.

