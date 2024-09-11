Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ayushman Bharat to now cover those above 70 years: Here's how you can apply for Govt's free health insurance

    In a major health initiative, the Union government has approved health coverage for all citizens aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

    Ayushman Bharat to now cover those above 70 years: Here's how you can avail Govt's free health insurance snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 9:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 9:36 PM IST

    In a major health initiative, the Union government has approved health coverage for all citizens aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). This decision is expected to benefit over six crore senior citizens across 4.5 crore families, providing a significant boost to India's healthcare infrastructure.

    The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced that senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their socio-economic status, will be eligible to avail of a free health insurance cover worth Rs 5 lakh per family annually. This expansion of the AB PM-JAY aims to further strengthen India's public health system by offering additional financial protection to the elderly.

    In a statement, the government said, "With this approval, all senior citizens aged 70 years and above would be eligible to avail the benefits of AB PM-JAY. A new, distinct card will be issued to these senior citizens under the scheme." This dedicated card will enable easier access to the health benefits provided under AB PM-JAY.

    For senior citizens already part of families covered under AB PM-JAY, the government will provide an additional top-up cover of Rs 5 lakh per year, exclusively for them. This top-up will be for their individual use and will not have to be shared with family members below the age of 70. This ensures that senior citizens can access healthcare services without the risk of exhausting their family’s coverage.

    The government clarified that senior citizens aged 70 and above, who are already beneficiaries of other public health insurance schemes like the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and Ayushman CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces), may choose between continuing with their existing schemes or opting for AB PM-JAY. Furthermore, those covered under private health insurance policies or the Employees' State Insurance Scheme (ESIC) will also be eligible to access AB PM-JAY’s benefits.

    AB PM-JAY is the world’s largest publicly funded health assurance scheme, providing health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. The scheme initially covered 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families, representing 40% of India’s population. In January 2022, the scheme's coverage base was expanded to include 12 crore families, factoring in the country’s population growth.

    The government highlighted that AB PM-JAY has seen significant uptake, with 7.37 crore hospital admissions so far, including 49% female beneficiaries. It has delivered over Rs 1 lakh crore worth of healthcare benefits to the public. The expansion of the scheme to cover all citizens aged 70 and above marks another step forward in improving healthcare access in the country.

    The decision to extend health coverage to senior citizens was initially announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2024. At that time, PM Modi emphasized the need to provide financial security and healthcare access to the elderly, who are more vulnerable to health issues and may face greater challenges in accessing treatment.

    In line with the government’s ongoing efforts to extend health coverage, ASHA workers, Anganwadi Workers (AWWs), and Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs) were also included in the AB PM-JAY scheme along with their families in recent expansions.

    To apply for Ayushman Bharat, follow these steps:

    * Visit the official website at pmjay.gov.in to start the online application process.

    * Click on the ABHA-Registration button and use your Aadhar card to begin.

    * Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number to verify your Aadhar.

    * Provide additional information, such as your name, income, and PAN card details.

    * After submitting, wait for the application to be approved.

    * Once approved, revisit the website, enter your Aadhar card number, and generate an OTP to access the digital copy of your Ayushman card.

    * Download and print the card for cashless treatment at hospitals.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delivery scam: Zepto user charged double the price, Sparks outrage on social media RTM

    Delivery scam: Zepto user charged double the price, Sparks outrage on social media

    Onam 2024: What is Thrikakkara Appan? Know significance, legend, rituals and more dmn

    Onam 2024: Who is Thrikakkara Appan? Know the significance, legend, rituals and more

    Uttar Pradesh Horror! Couple, their 2-year-old son mowed down by train while filming reels on railway tracks shk

    Uttar Pradesh Horror! Couple, their 2-year-old son mowed down by train while filming reels on railway tracks

    Uttar Pradesh transforms from investment drought to flooded market says CM Yogi Adityanath vkp

    SEMICON 2024: 'UP transforms from investment drought to flooded market', says CM Yogi Adityanath

    SEMICON 2024: Investors express confidence in India's semiconductor industry, lauds UP's investment climate dmn

    SEMICON 2024: Investors express confidence in India’s semiconductor industry, lauds UP’s investment climate

    Recent Stories

    This one mobile security setting can protect your personal data from hackers RTM

    This one mobile security setting can protect your personal data from hackers

    Health benefits of drinking coriander water daily RTM

    Health benefits of drinking coriander water daily

    Forget suits and sarees: Avika Gor's style tips for short and curvy women RTM

    Forget suits and sarees: Avika Gor’s style tips for short and curvy women

    Rohit Sharma tops IPL salary chart: Rs 178.6 crore in 17 years; Know Dhoni's, Kohli's salary RTM

    Rohit Sharma tops IPL salary chart: Rs 178.6 crore in 17 years; Know Dhoni's, Kohli's salary

    Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta: From childhood crush to lifelong love RTM

    Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta: From childhood crush to lifelong love

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon