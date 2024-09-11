Ayushman Bharat to now cover those above 70 years: Here's how you can apply for Govt's free health insurance

In a major health initiative, the Union government has approved health coverage for all citizens aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

In a major health initiative, the Union government has approved health coverage for all citizens aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). This decision is expected to benefit over six crore senior citizens across 4.5 crore families, providing a significant boost to India's healthcare infrastructure.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced that senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their socio-economic status, will be eligible to avail of a free health insurance cover worth Rs 5 lakh per family annually. This expansion of the AB PM-JAY aims to further strengthen India's public health system by offering additional financial protection to the elderly.

In a statement, the government said, "With this approval, all senior citizens aged 70 years and above would be eligible to avail the benefits of AB PM-JAY. A new, distinct card will be issued to these senior citizens under the scheme." This dedicated card will enable easier access to the health benefits provided under AB PM-JAY.

For senior citizens already part of families covered under AB PM-JAY, the government will provide an additional top-up cover of Rs 5 lakh per year, exclusively for them. This top-up will be for their individual use and will not have to be shared with family members below the age of 70. This ensures that senior citizens can access healthcare services without the risk of exhausting their family’s coverage.

The government clarified that senior citizens aged 70 and above, who are already beneficiaries of other public health insurance schemes like the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and Ayushman CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces), may choose between continuing with their existing schemes or opting for AB PM-JAY. Furthermore, those covered under private health insurance policies or the Employees' State Insurance Scheme (ESIC) will also be eligible to access AB PM-JAY’s benefits.

AB PM-JAY is the world’s largest publicly funded health assurance scheme, providing health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. The scheme initially covered 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families, representing 40% of India’s population. In January 2022, the scheme's coverage base was expanded to include 12 crore families, factoring in the country’s population growth.

The government highlighted that AB PM-JAY has seen significant uptake, with 7.37 crore hospital admissions so far, including 49% female beneficiaries. It has delivered over Rs 1 lakh crore worth of healthcare benefits to the public. The expansion of the scheme to cover all citizens aged 70 and above marks another step forward in improving healthcare access in the country.

The decision to extend health coverage to senior citizens was initially announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2024. At that time, PM Modi emphasized the need to provide financial security and healthcare access to the elderly, who are more vulnerable to health issues and may face greater challenges in accessing treatment.

In line with the government’s ongoing efforts to extend health coverage, ASHA workers, Anganwadi Workers (AWWs), and Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs) were also included in the AB PM-JAY scheme along with their families in recent expansions.

To apply for Ayushman Bharat, follow these steps:

* Visit the official website at pmjay.gov.in to start the online application process.

* Click on the ABHA-Registration button and use your Aadhar card to begin.

* Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number to verify your Aadhar.

* Provide additional information, such as your name, income, and PAN card details.

* After submitting, wait for the application to be approved.

* Once approved, revisit the website, enter your Aadhar card number, and generate an OTP to access the digital copy of your Ayushman card.

* Download and print the card for cashless treatment at hospitals.

Latest Videos