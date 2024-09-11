Lifestyle

Saree styles for tall women: Fashion tips inspired by Vaani Kapoor

How tall girls should wear sarees. What kind of blouse to wear to enhance beauty?

Vaani Kapoor Style Sarees for Tall Girls

If you want to look modern as well as traditional, wear a saree like this.

Heavy Work Saree

Vaani looks like a queen in a heavy work saree. This type of saree is best for weddings. It gives a graceful look, especially for tall girls.

Satin

If you want to look glamorous, a satin saree is perfect. This saree, which comes neatly to wear, enhances the body shape.

Chiffon

After silk, chiffon sarees give a more grand look. Easy to wear. Embroidery or a thin border on the saree makes it even more beautiful.

Pastel Net

Vaani Kapoor looks stunning in a pastel shade net saree. This saree, which makes tall people look perfect, enhances the soft look.

Black Shimmer Saree

A key-hole neckline blouse goes well with a black shimmer saree. You can choose this saree for a cocktail party.

Ruffled Saree

The ruffled saree is a trending style adopted by Vaani Kapoor. Ruffles make the body curves of tall girls look even better, which makes their note even more charming.

Plain Silk Saree

Vaani looks beautiful in a metallic colored plain silk saree. This saree is suitable for any function.

Sequin Saree

Vaani Kapoor's sequin saree look is glamorous and attractive. Wearing this saree gives a bright look.

Plain Saree Bralette Blouse

Vaani Kapoor often wears a bralette blouse with a plain saree. This makes her height look even taller.

