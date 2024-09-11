Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australia captain Mitchell Marsh backs dynamic opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for big future

    Fraser-McGurk, who smashed 41 off 18 balls against West Indies in only his second ODI match back in February, is yet to get going in the shortest format of the game. The 22-year-old's debut T20I series was below par as he managed to score only 16 runs from three innings against Scotland. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 4:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    Australia captain Mitchell Marsh says dynamic opener Jake Fraser McGurk doesn't need to prove anything following a not-so-impressive start to his T20I career and is optimistic that the 22-year-old will will grow just by being around the Aussie group for the next couple of weeks. 

    Fraser-McGurk, who smashed 41 off 18 balls against West Indies in only his second ODI match back in February, is yet to get going in the shortest format of the game. The right-handed batsman's debut T20I series was below par as he managed to score only 16 runs from three innings against Scotland in September. 

    "We know he's an exciting talent and he's got a big future," the Australian skipper told reporters on the eve of their three-match T20 series against England. "I love what he's brought to our team, both on and off the field so far, he's a ripping young kid and he's going to learn a lot by being around this environment."

    "From our end and from within our team environment, there's no pressure on Jake to do anything. He doesn't need to prove to anyone that he's good enough at this level."

    "He's picked here for a reason, and international cricket is hard enough without putting pressure on people, so we want him to enjoy it, learn as much as he can and take every opportunity in his stride."

    Fraser-McGurk came to limelight after his swashbuckling batting for Delhi Daredevils in the 2024 IPL. Despite scoring 330 runs with an astonishing strike rate of 234.04 in his first IPL season, the youngster was not picked is Australia's squad for 2024 T20 World Cup. Australia lost out to India in the semifinals. 

    "If he plays, it'll be at the top of the order," The 32-year-old said. "He's had an incredible 18 months, and we see him as a really talented cricketer so it's exciting to have him back." Australia will play three T20Is, starting on Wednesday (September 11), and five ODI's against England. 

