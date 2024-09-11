Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australia coach Andrew McDonald opens up on batting order for India series

    McDonald indicated the top six batters, who played in Australia's last Test series against New Zealand in March, are likely to continue against Men in Blue.

    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 6:25 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 6:25 PM IST

    Australia cricket team coach Andrew McDonald has opened up about the bating order for the upcoming five-match Test series against India later this year. The 43-year-old indicated the top six batters, who played in Australia's last Test series against New Zealand in March, are likely to continue against Men in Blue. 

    However, McDonald  noted that the batting order might be changed as Steve Smith, who opened with Usman Khawaja in the two Tests against the Black Caps, could move back to his preferred No.3 or No. 4. position.  Australia are looking for a dynamic opener after David Warner's retirement and Travid Head, who opens the batting for AUS in white ball cricket, could be considered for the role. 

    "While we've got an eye to it, we haven't made any firm decisions around that one, we've already had some chats in Sydney initially around what we're thinking for the summer, and that goes right down to depth bowling and all those hypotheticals and 'what-ifs' that we always go through,” McDonald told SEN Radio.

    "Clearly, if we make a shift with Steve Smith, then someone else will have to go to the top. We've seen Cameron Green be really successful at No. 4 as well. So that adds layers to the decision-making, but nothing is fixed and firm at the moment,” he added.

    Smith didn't have a great outing opening the batting in the two Test against New Zealand, having scored just 51 runs in four innings, with a highest score of 31. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old is one of the greatest batters Australia has ever produced, having amassed more than nine thousand runs in Tests so far. The right-handed batsman will continue to be Australia's key player in their quest to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey complete the top six. 

    "We've spoken about that, and we're still a big believer in the best six batters, We feel as though that the team that finished in New Zealand, should they get a clean run at it and be well prepared, then they would be the best-placed players to fill that, there's no doubt about that,” McDonald said. 

    Australia will play three T20Is and five ODIs in England before returning home for the white ball series against Pakistan. And then, the Border-Gavasker trophy with start in Burswood on November 22. 

