    IPL 2022: Here's how Ravindra Jadeja feels CSK can begin its winning momentum

    First Published Apr 9, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings is yet to register its first win of IPL 2022. Meanwhile, here's how skipper Ravindra Jadeja feels that the side can begin its winning momentum.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has endured a tough start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It has lost its opening three games of the season while it prepares to take on former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 17 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Notably, as SRH is also winless in its opening couple of matches, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja feels defeating SRH could begin CSK's winning momentum.

    Image credit: BCCI

    CSK's opening three games came against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Notably, it is Jadeja's first outing as the CSK skipper, as he takes over the reins from legendary skipper MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, he plays his 150th game for the side on Saturday, a feat only attained by Dhoni (217) and Suresh Raina (200).

    Image credit: BCCI

    "In T20 cricket, it's a matter of one match. If you win one match, the momentum comes your way. One win will put us on the right track and give us the rhythm because all our players are so experienced that you don't need to tell anyone anything because everyone knows their game. We are working hard towards that," Jadeja said before the match on Saturday.

    Image credit: BCCI

    CSK roped in Jadeja in 2012, and since then, he has been a sensation for the side, scoring 1,367 runs at an average of 27.34, besides claiming 101 wickets. Earlier, he played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) between 2008-11 and moved to Gujarat Lions (GT) between 2016-17 as CSK was suspended. Overall, he has scored 2,429 in 154 innings at 26.99 and a strike rate of 127.71.

    Image credit: BCCI

    It includes a couple of half-centuries, with a top score of 62. With the ball, Jadeja has bagged 128 in 174 at an economy of 7.62, including a fifer, while his best figure reads 5/16. "CSK is everything. It's a family. CSK is like my home now. I've been a part of the team for ten years. I don't see myself playing for another team for now," he concluded.

