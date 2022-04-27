IPL 2022: As Virat Kohli struggles, Faf du Plessis and Sanjay Bangar give their verdict

Virat Kohli’s lean patch is becoming Royal Challengers Bangalore’s dismay in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and Sanjay Bangar have given their verdict.

Virat Kohli has been on a prolonged lean patch as he struggles to find form. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, he has been in a turbulent form, while it seems to be taking a toll on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) too. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and head coach Sanjay Bangar have presented their verdict.

In nine innings so far, Kohli has managed just 128 runs at a weak average of 16.00 and a strike rate of 119.62, with his top score being 48. Notably, he has been without a competitive century for more than a couple of years. With the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in the reckoning, Kohli seems to be running out of chances and time leading up to the global event.

After the loss to former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis stated, “We tried changing the batting line-up today, and we feel that they can try playing positively. [Kohli] Can’t go into a shell. Great players go through phases like this, and we wanted to get him in the game straight away so that he doesn’t sit on the sidelines and think about the game. It’s a game of confidence.”

Meanwhile, during the post-match press conference, Bangar said, "He's a great cricketer. He's experienced these highs and lows many times before. I've observed him from close quarters. He has the spirit, and he'll emerge from this run of low scores. In the crucial coming games, he'll help us win."

