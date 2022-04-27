Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: As Virat Kohli struggles, Faf du Plessis and Sanjay Bangar give their verdict

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    Virat Kohli’s lean patch is becoming Royal Challengers Bangalore’s dismay in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and Sanjay Bangar have given their verdict.

    Image credit: Getty & BCCI

    Virat Kohli has been on a prolonged lean patch as he struggles to find form. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, he has been in a turbulent form, while it seems to be taking a toll on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) too. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and head coach Sanjay Bangar have presented their verdict.

    Image credit: BCCI

    In nine innings so far, Kohli has managed just 128 runs at a weak average of 16.00 and a strike rate of 119.62, with his top score being 48. Notably, he has been without a competitive century for more than a couple of years. With the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in the reckoning, Kohli seems to be running out of chances and time leading up to the global event.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: BCCI

    After the loss to former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis stated, “We tried changing the batting line-up today, and we feel that they can try playing positively. [Kohli] Can’t go into a shell. Great players go through phases like this, and we wanted to get him in the game straight away so that he doesn’t sit on the sidelines and think about the game. It’s a game of confidence.”

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, during the post-match press conference, Bangar said, “He’s a great cricketer. He’s experienced these highs and lows many times before. I’ve observed him from close quarters. He has the spirit, and he’ll emerge from this run of low scores. In the crucial coming games, he’ll help us win.”

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, RCB vs RR - Parag's unbeaten 56 enough for Rajasthan to trounce Bangalore; netizens respond

    Image credit: BCCI

    “We aren’t talking about anything different, to be honest. The way he prepares, he always puts himself out of his comfort zone and prepares, and that’s his speciality. He can emerge from tough situations, and his attitude is commendable. Yes, he’s had a low run of scores, but he is so mentally strong, he’ll be able to put in better performance,” concluded Bangar.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Top BCCI official forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name-ayh

    'Top BCCI official' forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name

    Ravi Shastri bold suggestion to RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli - Pull out of Indian Premier League IPL 2022-ayh

    Ravi Shastri's bold suggestion to RCB's Virat Kohli - Pull out of IPL 2022

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs SRH gujarat-hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs SRH, Match Prediction: Can Hyderabad shoot itself to the top against Gujarat?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Riyan Parag unbeaten 56 enough for Rajasthan Royals to trounce Royal Challengers Bangalore; netizens respond-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Parag's unbeaten 56 enough for Rajasthan to trounce Bangalore; netizens respond

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma-ayh

    IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma

    Recent Stories

    RRR Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR's song - gps

    RRR: Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s song

    iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G launched in India From price to features know it all gcw

    iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G launched; From price to features, know it all

    BJPs Kirit Somaiya received minor cut in attack by Shiv Sena workers: Mumbai Police - adt

    BJP's Kirit Somaiya received minor cut in attack by Shiv Sena workers: Mumbai Police

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Elon Musk Twitter Takeover Raisina Dialogue 2022 big tech

    Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: 'Laws of India do not change depending upon who is the owner'

    Nora Fatehi looks hot in 'Dolce & Gabbana' number, Christian Louboutin heels and Dior handbag (Pictures) RBA

    Nora Fatehi looks hot in 'Dolce & Gabbana' number, Christian Louboutin heels and Dior handbag (Pictures)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon