    IND vs WI 2022: Shubman Gill to Shardul Thakur - Ranking the top 5 performers in ODIs

    First Published Jul 28, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    India and Windies are done and dusted with the three ODIs, with the former making a 3-0 clean sweep. Here are the five top performers from the series.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was a relatively one-sided competition in the just-concluded three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs) between India and Windies in terms of results, as the former managed to register a convincing 3-0 clean sweep away from home. Although the latter was competitive in an opening couple of matches, it was outplayed in the final game on Wednesday, as the Indians won by a mammoth margin of 115 runs in a rain-marred tie. It happened to be another series defeat at home for the Caribbeans, having previously lost to Bangladesh. In the meantime, we look at the top five performers in the series.

    Image credit: Getty

    Shubman Gill
    After a long time, the opener got an opportunity in the format, and he utilised it to the fullest, finishing as the highest run-scorer in the series. He managed 205 in three innings at a bardmansque average of 102.50 and a similar strike rate, including twin half-centuries, while his top score happened to be an unbeaten 98 from Wednesday. He will surely get another chance in the format in Zimbabwe next month.

    Image credit: Getty

    Axar Patel
    The all-rounder was expected to make an impact with his orthodox spin bowling. However, he impressed all with the bat, especially in the second ODI when he slammed a career-best unbeaten 64 to see India off the line and register the series win. Overall, he had the second-best average in the series of 85.00, scoring 85 in a couple of innings at an S/R of 151.78, which is the best of all.

    Image credit: Getty

    Shardul Thakur
    In the bowling, Indian pacer Shardul Thakur was the biggest star in wickets, bagging seven in three at an economy of 6.25, including his best figures of 3/54. Although he was expected to make an impact with the bat as well, it wasn't the case this time, given that he did not get much chance to prove his mettle again with the willow.

    Image credit: PTI

    Yuzvendra Chahal
    Alongside Thakur, India's trusted limited-overs leg-spinner Chahal did not fail to impress again. He also bagged seven from three at 6.26, including a four-for. Least to say, he has established himself as one of the prime white-ball spinners for India and will play a vital role for the side in the upcoming series, including the Asia Cup T20, ICC T20 World Cup and the ICC World Cup.

    Image credit: Getty

    Deepak Hooda
    While he is well-known for his batting, on this tour, it was the other way around. More than the bat, he impressed all with the ball as an off-spinner. He claimed just a wicket in the 18 overs he bowled in the three games, giving away 80 runs; he had an economy of 4.44, which was the best in the series, making him a great all-round option for the future.

