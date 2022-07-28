IND vs WI 2022: Shubman Gill to Shardul Thakur - Ranking the top 5 performers in ODIs

India and Windies are done and dusted with the three ODIs, with the former making a 3-0 clean sweep. Here are the five top performers from the series.

It was a relatively one-sided competition in the just-concluded three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs) between India and Windies in terms of results, as the former managed to register a convincing 3-0 clean sweep away from home. Although the latter was competitive in an opening couple of matches, it was outplayed in the final game on Wednesday, as the Indians won by a mammoth margin of 115 runs in a rain-marred tie. It happened to be another series defeat at home for the Caribbeans, having previously lost to Bangladesh. In the meantime, we look at the top five performers in the series.

Shubman Gill

After a long time, the opener got an opportunity in the format, and he utilised it to the fullest, finishing as the highest run-scorer in the series. He managed 205 in three innings at a bardmansque average of 102.50 and a similar strike rate, including twin half-centuries, while his top score happened to be an unbeaten 98 from Wednesday. He will surely get another chance in the format in Zimbabwe next month. ALSO READ: ROHIT SHARMA NO LONGER T20IS HIGHEST RUN-SCORER; THIS NEW ZEALANDER HAS SURPASSED HIM

Axar Patel

The all-rounder was expected to make an impact with his orthodox spin bowling. However, he impressed all with the bat, especially in the second ODI when he slammed a career-best unbeaten 64 to see India off the line and register the series win. Overall, he had the second-best average in the series of 85.00, scoring 85 in a couple of innings at an S/R of 151.78, which is the best of all.

Shardul Thakur

In the bowling, Indian pacer Shardul Thakur was the biggest star in wickets, bagging seven in three at an economy of 6.25, including his best figures of 3/54. Although he was expected to make an impact with the bat as well, it wasn't the case this time, given that he did not get much chance to prove his mettle again with the willow. ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022 - India maintains 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings despite 3-0 clean sweep

Yuzvendra Chahal

Alongside Thakur, India's trusted limited-overs leg-spinner Chahal did not fail to impress again. He also bagged seven from three at 6.26, including a four-for. Least to say, he has established himself as one of the prime white-ball spinners for India and will play a vital role for the side in the upcoming series, including the Asia Cup T20, ICC T20 World Cup and the ICC World Cup.

