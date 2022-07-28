IND vs WI 2022: India maintains 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings despite 3-0 clean sweep

India has registered a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODIs against the Windies. Consequently, it maintains its third spot in the ICC ODI Rankings.

Team India continued its valiant form in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs), registering an emphatic 3-0 clean sweep against the Windies away from home. As a result, it has maintained its third spot in the latest updated men's ODI Team Rankings. Despite missing quite a few first-choice players, the Shikhar Dhawan-led India displayed plenty of depth in the reserve bench. It secured the sweep over the Caribbean side on Wednesday, winning by a massive margin of 119 runs (D/L method) in the third and final ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

The triumph was India's third ODI series victory in a row, and it witnessed a boost in its rating to a total of 110 and some four rating points clear of arch-rival Pakistan (106), which is in fourth place. After being swept by South Africa away from home at the start of the year, India has won eight of its last nine ODI games. ALSO READ: IND VS WI 2022, 3RD ODI - SHIKHAR DHAWAN LAUDS YOUNG INDIANS' CHARACTER AFTER CLEAN CLINICAL SWEEP

New Zealand sits alone at the summit of the ODI rankings with a rating of 128. At the same time, England (119) remains second despite its contemporary series loss to India and the drawn series against South Africa. Pakistan stays fourth, with skipper Babar Azam's side currently facing Sri Lanka in an enthralling two-match Test series in the island nation.

