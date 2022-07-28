Rohit Sharma no longer T20Is highest run-scorer; this New Zealander has surpassed him

Rohit has been replaced as the highest run-scorer in T20Is. It's a New Zealander who has replaced him. Any guesses for the name?

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill went past India skipper Rohit Sharma, who became the highest run scorer in T20 Internationals (T20Is) in the opening game against Scotland at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Wednesday. The 35-year-old opener attained the milestone as he played an innings of a 31-ball 40. Guptill's opening partner Fun Allen was also involved in a stroke-filled maiden ton (101 off 56 deliveries) in the shortest format, as the Kiwi posted 225/5 while batting first. The hosts were restricted to 157/8, with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi claiming 4/28 and Mitchell Santner picking up 2/23.

During his innings, Guptill surpassed Rohit, who had been the highest run-scorer in the shortest format (3,379) earlier this year. Guptill now has 3,399 runs in the T20Is, 20 ahead of the India captain. Apart from Rohit, Guptill is close to former India captain Virat Kohli (3,308), Ireland's ODI captain Paul Stirling (2,894), and Australian skipper Aaron Finch (2,855), who is fifth in the list.

