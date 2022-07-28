Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rohit Sharma no longer T20Is highest run-scorer; this New Zealander has surpassed him

    First Published Jul 28, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

    Rohit has been replaced as the highest run-scorer in T20Is. It's a New Zealander who has replaced him. Any guesses for the name?

    Image credit: Getty

    New Zealand opener Martin Guptill went past India skipper Rohit Sharma, who became the highest run scorer in T20 Internationals (T20Is) in the opening game against Scotland at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Wednesday. The 35-year-old opener attained the milestone as he played an innings of a 31-ball 40. Guptill's opening partner Fun Allen was also involved in a stroke-filled maiden ton (101 off 56 deliveries) in the shortest format, as the Kiwi posted 225/5 while batting first. The hosts were restricted to 157/8, with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi claiming 4/28 and Mitchell Santner picking up 2/23.

    Image credit: Getty

    During his innings, Guptill surpassed Rohit, who had been the highest run-scorer in the shortest format (3,379) earlier this year. Guptill now has 3,399 runs in the T20Is, 20 ahead of the India captain. Apart from Rohit, Guptill is close to former India captain Virat Kohli (3,308), Ireland's ODI captain Paul Stirling (2,894), and Australian skipper Aaron Finch (2,855), who is fifth in the list.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022 - India maintains 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings despite 3-0 clean sweep

    Image credit: Getty

    Last year, Kohli had become the first batter to surpass the 3,000-run mark, as he achieved the rare feat during the second T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He went ahead of another New Zealand great and former skipper, Brendon McCullum, who happened to be the first to overtake the 2,000-run mark.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan lauds young Indians character after clean clinical sweep-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan lauds young Indians' character after clean clinical sweep

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: No Arshdeep Singh as India opts to bat against West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: No Arshdeep Singh as India opts to bat

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    WATCH VIDEO: Murali Vijay classy response to crowd chanting DK, Dinesh Karthik in TNPL 2022-ayh

    WATCH: Murali Vijay's classy response to crowd chanting 'DK, DK' in TNPL 2022

    Paddy Upton excited and privileged to be working again with Team India-ayh

    Paddy Upton 'excited and privileged' to be working again with Team India

    Recent Stories

    Watch Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart-tgy

    Watch: Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: Shubman Gill to Shardul Thakur - Ranking the top 5 performers in the ODIs-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: Shubman Gill to Shardul Thakur - Ranking the top 5 performers in ODIs

    Redmi 10A Sport launched in India here s why you should buy this budget friendly smartphone gcw

    Redmi 10A Sport launched in India; here's why you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone

    ECI permits citizens above 17 years to enrol for voter cards in advance - adt

    ECI permits citizens above 17 years to enrol for voter cards in advance

    Is Ram Charan the NEXT James Bond? Cheo Hodari Coker feels Telugu star can be Daniel Craig's replacement RBA

    Is Ram Charan the NEXT James Bond? Cheo Hodari Coker feels Telugu star can be Daniel Craig's replacement

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon