India vs South Africa 2022: Key battles to look out for during T20Is

With India set to host South Africa for five T20Is starting from June 9, there are some key battles that you need to keep your eye on.

Image credit: Getty

As India hosts South Africa, there are plenty of players to watch. India has gone into the series with some seniors rested, which means there will be opportunities for Arshadeep Singh and Umran Malik. On the other hand, the likes of Harshal Patel and Bhuveneshwar Kumar will have a chance to solidify their place for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. IPL Purple Cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal will also look to confirm his place as the first-choice spinner with another good showing in this series. Captain and Vice-Captain KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, respectively, will also be gunning for runs. Here are the five mouth-watering matchups to look out for in the upcoming series:

Image credit: Getty

Rishabh Pant vs Anrich Nortje

Team-mates at Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL for a few years, the series between India and South Africa will now see Pant's fiery play and Nortje's tearaway pace up against each other for just the second time in international cricket. Pant, who had 340 runs at an average of 30.91 and a strike rate of 151.79 for Delhi in IPL 2022, will undoubtedly want to up the ante in the middle order. On the other hand, Nortje made a comeback from persistent injuries to pick nine wickets in six matches for Delhi and would be eager to continue the excellent run against India's vice-captain in the series. ALSO READ: 'You have to play fearless cricket' - Kapil Dev's warning to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

Image credit: Getty

KL Rahul vs Kagiso Rabada

Both Rahul and Rabada had great returns from IPL 2022. While Rahul amassed 616 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 135.38 for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rabada shined by picking 23 wickets at an economy rate of 8.46. The duo will be facing off against each other for the first time in international cricket. Still, in T20s, Rahul had got out to Rabada twice, including once in this year's IPL, which sets up an exciting battle between India's skipper and South Africa's pace spearhead.

Image credit: Getty

Quinton de Kock vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

De Kock had a great time in IPL 2022, amassing 508 runs at an average of 36.29 and a strike rate of 148.97 for Lucknow Super Giants. Bhuvneshwar scalped 12 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 7.34. But Bhuvneshwar, India's most experienced pacer in the side for the series against the Proteas, will be itching to unsettle de Kock with his variations, especially in the first six overs, which he has done twice previously in international cricket. On the other hand, De Kock would want to take his IPL 2022 form into the series against India. ALSO READ: IPL MEDIA RIGHTS AUCTION 2023-27 - DATE, BASE PRICE, RULES, BIDDERS; ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Image credit: Getty

Temba Bavuma vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Bavuma, South Africa's white-ball skipper, will be up against leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, India's leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket. Chahal, who recently won the IPL 2022 Purple Cap, bagged 27 wickets in 17 matches with an economy rate of 7.75. Chahal would love to continue his excellent form from IPL 2022 and try to get the better of Bavuma as he did once in the ODI series between these two teams in January this year.

Image credit: Getty