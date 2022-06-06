Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'You have to play fearless cricket' - Kapil Dev's warning to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

    First Published Jun 6, 2022, 9:32 PM IST

    Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are one of the three top Indian cricketers right now. However, Kapil Dev has warned them to play fearless cricket to prolong their career.

    Image credit: Getty

    Top Indian batters Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, have made a name for themselves and look to dominate world cricket in the coming days. However, lack of consistency is seemingly hurting their career. Whether it's international cricket or the Indian Premier League (IPL), they have failed to be consistent in scoring, leading to their place in the Indian team being in jeopardy in the long run. The trio have struggled in the shortest format, i.e. the Twenty20 (T20). In the same light, legendary former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has warned them about playing fearless cricket and has advised them to change their approach to the format.

    Image credit: Getty

    In a YouTube video for Uncut, Dev said, "Reputation is quite massive, and maybe, the pressure is somewhat too much. But, that shouldn't be the case. You will have to play fearless cricket. These players [Kohli, Rohit and Rahul] can strike the ball at 150-160. They are top players, but they get dismissed when it comes to scoring runs."

    ALSO READ: IPL MEDIA RIGHTS AUCTION 2023-27 - DATE, BASE PRICE, RULES, BIDDERS; ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

    Image credit: Getty

    "We say that you should watch your approach during the first 8-10-12 deliveries, but you are dismissed after playing 25 balls. When it's time to take off, you are out, so the pressure begins to mount on. Either you have to be the anchor or the striker. It has to be decided by the team and the players," added Dev.

    Image credit: Getty

    "As for Rahul, he needs to be talked about playing 20 overs, and upon scoring 80-90, it would be good enough. But, if you play 20 overs, and you are managing to score an unbeaten 60, you are hardly doing justice to your side," continued Dev on the same topic.

    ALSO READ: 'I think Sachin Tendulkar's record is very achievable' - Mark Taylor on Joe Root

    Image credit: Getty

    Dev concluded by speaking about India's approach in the T20Is, stating, "I think there needs to be a change in the approach because you will have to change players if that doesn't happen. The big players need to have an impact on the team. You become big in terms of performances, not your name. It would be best to play cricket as per how big your name is."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as Jinx turns 34-ayh

    Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as Jinx turns 34

    after 2 months of IPL BCCI President Sourav Ganguly trolled for suggesting to 'keep Test format the pinnacle' snt

    'After 2 months of IPL?': Ganguly trolled for suggesting to 'keep Test format the pinnacle'

    Helicopter on Snake Shot? Rashid Khan's new golf stroke will make you scratch your head-ayh

    Helicopter on Snake Shot? Rashid Khan's new golf stroke will make you scratch your head

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Lords Test: Daryl Mitchell scores century as New Zealand takes upper hand vs England-krn

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Lord's Test: Daryl Mitchell scores century as New Zealand takes upper hand vs England

    ICC Womens U-19 T20 WC Qualifiers: Believe it or not, Nepal bowled out for mere 8 vs UAE-ayh

    ICC Women's U-19 T20 WC Qualifiers: Believe it or not, Nepal bowled out for mere 8 vs UAE

    Recent Stories

    India successfully carries out training launch of Agni 4 missile snt

    India successfully carries out training launch of Agni 4 missile

    IPL Media Rights Auction 2023-27, Indian Premier League: Date, base price, rules, bidders, expected windfall; all you need to know-ayh

    IPL Media Rights Auction 2023-27: Date, base price, rules, bidders; all you need to know

    Need a sexy body like that of Kim Kardashian Here is her fitness secret drb

    Need a sexy body like that of Kim Kardashian? Here’s her fitness secret

    Shocking road rage caught on cam; Car collides biker - gps

    Shocking road rage caught on cam; Car collides biker

    Ukraine left everything on the pitch - Oleksandr Zinchenko after losing FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Playoff to Wales-ayh

    'Ukraine left everything on the pitch' - Zinchenko after losing FIFA WC Qualifier Playoff to Wales

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon