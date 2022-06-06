'You have to play fearless cricket' - Kapil Dev's warning to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are one of the three top Indian cricketers right now. However, Kapil Dev has warned them to play fearless cricket to prolong their career.

Top Indian batters Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, have made a name for themselves and look to dominate world cricket in the coming days. However, lack of consistency is seemingly hurting their career. Whether it's international cricket or the Indian Premier League (IPL), they have failed to be consistent in scoring, leading to their place in the Indian team being in jeopardy in the long run. The trio have struggled in the shortest format, i.e. the Twenty20 (T20). In the same light, legendary former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has warned them about playing fearless cricket and has advised them to change their approach to the format.

"We say that you should watch your approach during the first 8-10-12 deliveries, but you are dismissed after playing 25 balls. When it's time to take off, you are out, so the pressure begins to mount on. Either you have to be the anchor or the striker. It has to be decided by the team and the players," added Dev.

"As for Rahul, he needs to be talked about playing 20 overs, and upon scoring 80-90, it would be good enough. But, if you play 20 overs, and you are managing to score an unbeaten 60, you are hardly doing justice to your side," continued Dev on the same topic.

