'You have to play fearless cricket' - Kapil Dev's warning to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are one of the three top Indian cricketers right now. However, Kapil Dev has warned them to play fearless cricket to prolong their career.
Top Indian batters Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, have made a name for themselves and look to dominate world cricket in the coming days. However, lack of consistency is seemingly hurting their career. Whether it's international cricket or the Indian Premier League (IPL), they have failed to be consistent in scoring, leading to their place in the Indian team being in jeopardy in the long run. The trio have struggled in the shortest format, i.e. the Twenty20 (T20). In the same light, legendary former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has warned them about playing fearless cricket and has advised them to change their approach to the format.
In a YouTube video for Uncut, Dev said, "Reputation is quite massive, and maybe, the pressure is somewhat too much. But, that shouldn't be the case. You will have to play fearless cricket. These players [Kohli, Rohit and Rahul] can strike the ball at 150-160. They are top players, but they get dismissed when it comes to scoring runs."
"We say that you should watch your approach during the first 8-10-12 deliveries, but you are dismissed after playing 25 balls. When it's time to take off, you are out, so the pressure begins to mount on. Either you have to be the anchor or the striker. It has to be decided by the team and the players," added Dev.
"As for Rahul, he needs to be talked about playing 20 overs, and upon scoring 80-90, it would be good enough. But, if you play 20 overs, and you are managing to score an unbeaten 60, you are hardly doing justice to your side," continued Dev on the same topic.
Dev concluded by speaking about India's approach in the T20Is, stating, "I think there needs to be a change in the approach because you will have to change players if that doesn't happen. The big players need to have an impact on the team. You become big in terms of performances, not your name. It would be best to play cricket as per how big your name is."