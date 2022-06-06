IPL Media Rights Auction 2023-27: Date, base price, rules, bidders; all you need to know

The IPL Media Rights Tender is out for the 2023-27 phase, while the E-Auction will be held to determine the rights holder. Here is everything that you need to know about it.

The current media rights for the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) are over. As a result, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a fresh tender for the same. It would be for the phase between 2023-27. The rights were held with the Star Sports network for the last five years, which was worth ₹163.475 billion. However, the windfall this term is expected to nearly double. Moreover, Star will have a healthier competition from many competitors than the last time, who are ready to throw the sink. As a result, an E-Auction will be held to determine the winner. In the meantime, you can check out all the details that you need to know before the auction gets underway.

Image Credit: PTI

When and where is the E-Auction, and how does it work?

The E-Auction for the IPL Media Rights will be held on June 12 (Sunday) in Mumbai. The bids will begin in a pre-decided sequence in Round 1. The bidders will be bidding from their respective premises, while they would be able to see the highest bid on the giant screen. However, the bidder's name will not be displayed while the auction is on. Following the highest bid, the other bidders will have 30 minutes to counter the offer, failing which the highest bidder will grab the rights. The bidding can continue for days, similar to BCCI's last media rights for domestic and international matches at home.

Image Credit: PTI

Who are the potential bidders so far?

Following are the potential bidders for the IPL Media Rights so far:

- Amazon

- Disney Star

- Reliance Viacom Sports18

- Zee Entertainment Enterprises

- Sony Pictures Network

- Dream Sports Inc (FanCode)

- Alphabet Inc (Google)

- Meta Platforms Inc (Facebook)

Image Credit: PTI