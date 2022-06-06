Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL Media Rights Auction 2023-27: Date, base price, rules, bidders; all you need to know

    First Published Jun 6, 2022, 8:31 PM IST

    The IPL Media Rights Tender is out for the 2023-27 phase, while the E-Auction will be held to determine the rights holder. Here is everything that you need to know about it.

    The current media rights for the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) are over. As a result, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a fresh tender for the same. It would be for the phase between 2023-27. The rights were held with the Star Sports network for the last five years, which was worth ₹163.475 billion. However, the windfall this term is expected to nearly double. Moreover, Star will have a healthier competition from many competitors than the last time, who are ready to throw the sink. As a result, an E-Auction will be held to determine the winner. In the meantime, you can check out all the details that you need to know before the auction gets underway.

    Image Credit: PTI

    When and where is the E-Auction, and how does it work?
    The E-Auction for the IPL Media Rights will be held on June 12 (Sunday) in Mumbai. The bids will begin in a pre-decided sequence in Round 1. The bidders will be bidding from their respective premises, while they would be able to see the highest bid on the giant screen. However, the bidder's name will not be displayed while the auction is on. Following the highest bid, the other bidders will have 30 minutes to counter the offer, failing which the highest bidder will grab the rights. The bidding can continue for days, similar to BCCI's last media rights for domestic and international matches at home.

    ALSO READ: 'After 2 months of IPL?' - Ganguly trolled for suggesting to 'keep Test format the pinnacle'

    Image Credit: PTI

    Who are the potential bidders so far?
    Following are the potential bidders for the IPL Media Rights so far:
    - Amazon
    - Disney Star
    - Reliance Viacom Sports18
    - Zee Entertainment Enterprises
    - Sony Pictures Network
    - Dream Sports Inc (FanCode)
    - Alphabet Inc (Google)
    - Meta Platforms Inc (Facebook)

    Image Credit: PTI

    What is the expected windfall this time?
    The BCCI has set a base price of ₹32,890 crore for the 2023-27 phase, compared to ₹16,348 crore the last time, which is nearly double. ₹49 crore per match is the base price for television, while for digital, it has been set at ₹33 crore per match. As a result, the windfall is expected to be around ₹100 crore, which would overtake the likes of the English Premier League (EPL) and Major League Baseball (MLB).

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as Jinx turns 34-ayh

    Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as Jinx turns 34

    after 2 months of IPL BCCI President Sourav Ganguly trolled for suggesting to 'keep Test format the pinnacle' snt

    'After 2 months of IPL?': Ganguly trolled for suggesting to 'keep Test format the pinnacle'

    Helicopter on Snake Shot? Rashid Khan's new golf stroke will make you scratch your head-ayh

    Helicopter on Snake Shot? Rashid Khan's new golf stroke will make you scratch your head

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Lords Test: Daryl Mitchell scores century as New Zealand takes upper hand vs England-krn

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Lord's Test: Daryl Mitchell scores century as New Zealand takes upper hand vs England

    ICC Womens U-19 T20 WC Qualifiers: Believe it or not, Nepal bowled out for mere 8 vs UAE-ayh

    ICC Women's U-19 T20 WC Qualifiers: Believe it or not, Nepal bowled out for mere 8 vs UAE

    Recent Stories

    Need a sexy body like that of Kim Kardashian Here is her fitness secret drb

    Need a sexy body like that of Kim Kardashian? Here’s her fitness secret

    Shocking road rage caught on cam; Car collides biker - gps

    Shocking road rage caught on cam; Car collides biker

    Ukraine left everything on the pitch - Oleksandr Zinchenko after losing FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Playoff to Wales-ayh

    'Ukraine left everything on the pitch' - Zinchenko after losing FIFA WC Qualifier Playoff to Wales

    Elon Musk threatens to call off USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter; here's why snt

    Elon Musk threatens to call off USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter; here's why

    Hollywood Why did Jennifer Lopez cry at the MTV Movie and TV Awards drb

    Why did Jennifer Lopez cry at the MTV Movie & TV Awards?

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon