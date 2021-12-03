IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Mayank Agarwal's century headlines Day 1, here are the records scripted

It has been a thrilling Day 1 between India and New Zealand in the second and final Test in Mumbai. While Mayank Agarwal slammed a century, here are the scripted records.

The Day 1 of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday turned out to be eventful, especially for Team India. We saw it all from the delayed start to Mayank Agarwal's century. In the same light, we look at the records scripted during the day.

One series, four captains

Yes, this series has become one of the rare two-Test series, where four captains were seen. While Ajinkya Rahane and Kane Williamson led their respective sides in the opening Test in Kanpur, Virat Kohli and Tom Latham are leading in this Test. It was only the second Test in a two-Test series history where such instance happened after the South Africa vs England series in 1889.

Ross Taylor becomes the most regular one

Thanks to his consistent performance, Taylor was again included in the playing XI of this Test. As a result, he has now played the most Tests for New Zealand in India (10), going past John Reid and Bert Sutcliffe (nine each).

Kohli scripts an unwanted

Kohli was dismissed for an unfortunate duck, courtesy of a controversial leg-before call. As a result:

- It happened to be his tenth duck in his Test career as the skipper, the joint second-most alongside Graeme Smith after Stephen Fleming (13).

- Also, he has scored the joint fourth-most ducks in a calendar year as the Indian skipper along with Bishan Bedi, Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni.

- Moreover, it was his fourth duck in 2021.

- He has now captained the most Tests in India (31), going past Dhoni (30).

Agarwal scripts some unique with fourth Test ton

Agarwal scored his fourth Test ton, while it happened to be his first in a couple of years. Consequently:

- He is the first Indian opener to slam a century against NZ at home since Virender Sehwag (173) in 2010

- He is also the first Indian opener since 2014 to score the same against the side.

Cheteshwar Puajara's woes continue

Pujara was dismissed for an ill-fated duck. As a result:

- It was his 20th successive home Test innings without a ton.

- It was his 41st serial Test innings without a ton.

- He has scored the joint-most duck for India at number three, along with Dilip Vengsarkar (8).

- It is the third time both number three and four batters have been dismissed for ducks in the same Test after England 1951-52 and Windies 1994-95.