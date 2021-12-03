Kohli most searched personality in Yahoo's 2021 list: A look back at Virat's eventful year

Virat Kohli remains one of the most popular cricketers to date. In 2021, he was the most-searched personality on Yahoo's list, as we look at his achievements this year.

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli might not have the best time with his bat. Nevertheless, he remains one of the fan-favourite cricketers in the modern-day. Consequently, he became the most-searched personality in 2021, as mentioned in the list of Yahoo, released on Friday. On the same note, we look at his events in 2021.

Helping India reach ICC World Test Championship final

India managed to reach the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21, only to lose to New Zealand. Nonetheless, he became the first Indian skipper to lead the side in an ICC tournament final of the red ball, while he is also the only Indian skipper to lead the side in the ICC tournament of all formats. ALSO READ: India's South Africa tour - Virat Kohli and co await clarity from BCCI amid Omicron threat

Relinquishing captaincy

In one of the shocking decisions, he stepped down as the skipper of the Twenty20 International (T20I) side after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as India was knocked out in the Super 12 stage. Earlier this year, he also quit the captaincy of his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

6,000 IPL runs

On April 2021, he scored his 6,000th run in the IPL while playing against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), as he became the first player in the tournament's history to do so. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and more react to Retentions

Instagram followers

Kohli's popularity was reflected on social media, as he garnered 150 million followers on Instagram, making him the first Indian to have so. Overall, he is fourth on the list of sportspersons after Cristiano Ronaldo (372 million), Lionel Messi (286 million) and Neymar (166 million).