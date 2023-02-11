Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS, 1st Test: 'Need to have application and some sort of plan to score runs on Indian tracks' - Rohit

    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India brutalised Australia in the opening Nagpur Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has asserted that teams "need to have application and plans to score runs on Indian wickets".

    Image credit: PTI

    India captain Rohit Sharma feels there were no demons in the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium pitch and said that application and planning are essential for succeeding on spin-friendly sub-continent wickets. Before the opening Test, which India won by an innings and 132 runs on Saturday, the Australian media had started debating the pitch, stating that the hosts had prepared a rank-turner to unsettle the left-handed batters in the touring side.

    But Rohit, who scored 120 runs in India's 400 all out in reply to Australia's 177 in the first innings, said a batter needs to adopt a few unorthodox ways to score on such surfaces. "The last few years, the kind of pitches we are playing in India, you need to have application and some sort of plan to score runs," said Rohit after India's win in three days, giving them a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 1ST TEST - JADEJA FINED BY ICC FOR CODE VIOLATION FOR APPLYING SOOTHING CREAM ON FINGER

    Image credit: PTI

    "I've grown up playing on surfaces that turn a lot in Mumbai. It would be best if you were slightly unorthodox as well. Use your feet. They need to put pressure on bowlers as well by doing something different. And that difference could be whatever suits you -- using your feet, sweeping, reverse-sweeping," added Rohit.

    Image credit: PTI

    Rohit was delighted with his century after missing a few Tests in the recent past. "Yeah, it was [a memorable hundred], considering many things. The start of the series is critical to where we stand in the [ICC World Test] Championship table, and we need to start well. We know it's important to start well playing a series like this. Happy I could put up a performance which could help the team. I was unfortunate I had to miss a few Test matches but happy to be back," he said.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 1ST TEST - ASHWIN'S 31ST FIFER RATTLES AUSTRALIA FOR 91 AS INDIA DRAWS FIRST BLOOD

    Image credit: PTI

    "Since I was appointed Test captain, [I] have played just two Tests. I got Covid in England, missed South Africa, and got a freak injury against Bangladesh. But I was ready for this one. Things can happen when you play for a long time, but I've had injuries, so I know how to return from them," noted Rohit.

    Image credit: PTI

    Even though Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin sparkled in the spin department, Rohit also credited his opening pace pair -- Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj -- for providing the perfect start. "It was the first two overs from the seamers. 2/2 -- starting a game like that, you're in the ascendancy. Opposition is under pressure from there. We know we have quality in our spin department. But, the seamers can also be threatening on a pitch like that," he said.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test - Axar's fightback overshadows Murphy's brilliant 7-for; India leads by 223

    Image credit: PTI

    Australia captain Pat Cummins opined that even though the pitch turned in the first innings, it was not unplayable. "The game moves pretty quickly here at times in India. They [India] played very well. The spinners are always going to be hard work when it's spinning. Rohit played very well," he said.

    Image credit: PTI

    "The wicket spun [in the first innings] but wasn't unplayable. [We] should've scored 100 more runs. Starting here is tough. [Todd] Murphy was fantastic on debut. He's been imposing. Bowled plenty of overs," said Cummins about the debutant off-spinner, who returned with match figures of 7 for 124.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test - Four bookies arrested from Nagpur venue

    Image credit: PTI

    All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, named "Player of the Match" for his match haul of 7/81 and a vital 70, said it was a dream return to cricket after sitting out for nearly five months following knee surgery. "It feels amazing... after five months, give 100 per cent, taking wickets and scoring runs. Feels amazing. I worked hard when I was at NCA, also doing my rehab. [I] would like to thank all the NCA staff, physios, and trainers. They have been working hard with me," he said.

    Image credit: PTI

    The spinner said that, with the ball in hand, he concentrated on hitting the right areas and while batting, he kept things simple. "I looked to bowl in good areas. The ball was spinning. The ball was going straight and also keeping low. I know the Australians will look to play sweep and reverse sweep. Generally, I keep things elementary [with the bat] and do not change too much. I focus more on my batting now because it's a crucial number, 5, 6, 7, so I have to put myself in a pressure situation," Jadeja concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23 Nagpur/1st Test Ravichandran Ashwin 31st fifer rattles Australia for 91 as India draws first blood twitter reacts-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Ashwin's 31st fifer rattles Australia for 91 as India draws first blood

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Axar Patel fightback overshadows Todd Murphy brilliant 7; India leads by 223 against Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Axar's fightback overshadows Murphy's brilliant 7-for; India leads by 223

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Was crucial innings from Rohit Sharma - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Was crucial innings from Rohit as the surface wasn't easy to bat on' - Rathour

    WPL 2023: Lucknow franchise to be known as UP Warriorz; Jon Lewis appointed coach snt

    WPL 2023: Lucknow franchise to be known as UP Warriorz; Jon Lewis appointed coach

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Todd Murphy fifer, India Ravindra Jadeja-Axar Patel pile pressure on Australia on Day 2-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Murphy's fifer not enough as Jadeja-Axar pile pressure on Australia on Day 2

    Recent Stories

    RBI on their toes as always FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Adani-Hindenburg row AJR

    'RBI on their toes as always': FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Adani-Hindenburg row

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Nagpur/1st Test Ravindra Jadeja fined by ICC for code violation for applying soothing cream on finger-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Jadeja fined by ICC for code violation for applying soothing cream on finger

    Ananya Panday SUPER-HOT pictures: Actress shares mirror selfies in SEXY bikinis; flaunts toned abs RBA

    Ananya Panday SUPER-HOT pictures: Actress shares mirror selfies in SEXY bikinis; flaunts toned abs

    DGCA slaps Rs 20 lakh penalty for Air Asia over lapses found in pilots' training; check details AJR

    DGCA slaps Rs 20 lakh penalty for Air Asia over lapses found in pilots' training; check details

    IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23 Nagpur/1st Test Ravichandran Ashwin 31st fifer rattles Australia for 91 as India draws first blood twitter reacts-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Ashwin's 31st fifer rattles Australia for 91 as India draws first blood

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon