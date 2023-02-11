IND vs AUS, 1st Test: 'Need to have application and some sort of plan to score runs on Indian tracks' - Rohit

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India brutalised Australia in the opening Nagpur Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has asserted that teams "need to have application and plans to score runs on Indian wickets".

India captain Rohit Sharma feels there were no demons in the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium pitch and said that application and planning are essential for succeeding on spin-friendly sub-continent wickets. Before the opening Test, which India won by an innings and 132 runs on Saturday, the Australian media had started debating the pitch, stating that the hosts had prepared a rank-turner to unsettle the left-handed batters in the touring side. But Rohit, who scored 120 runs in India's 400 all out in reply to Australia's 177 in the first innings, said a batter needs to adopt a few unorthodox ways to score on such surfaces. "The last few years, the kind of pitches we are playing in India, you need to have application and some sort of plan to score runs," said Rohit after India's win in three days, giving them a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 1ST TEST - JADEJA FINED BY ICC FOR CODE VIOLATION FOR APPLYING SOOTHING CREAM ON FINGER

"I've grown up playing on surfaces that turn a lot in Mumbai. It would be best if you were slightly unorthodox as well. Use your feet. They need to put pressure on bowlers as well by doing something different. And that difference could be whatever suits you -- using your feet, sweeping, reverse-sweeping," added Rohit.

Rohit was delighted with his century after missing a few Tests in the recent past. "Yeah, it was [a memorable hundred], considering many things. The start of the series is critical to where we stand in the [ICC World Test] Championship table, and we need to start well. We know it's important to start well playing a series like this. Happy I could put up a performance which could help the team. I was unfortunate I had to miss a few Test matches but happy to be back," he said. ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 1ST TEST - ASHWIN'S 31ST FIFER RATTLES AUSTRALIA FOR 91 AS INDIA DRAWS FIRST BLOOD

"Since I was appointed Test captain, [I] have played just two Tests. I got Covid in England, missed South Africa, and got a freak injury against Bangladesh. But I was ready for this one. Things can happen when you play for a long time, but I've had injuries, so I know how to return from them," noted Rohit.

Even though Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin sparkled in the spin department, Rohit also credited his opening pace pair -- Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj -- for providing the perfect start. "It was the first two overs from the seamers. 2/2 -- starting a game like that, you're in the ascendancy. Opposition is under pressure from there. We know we have quality in our spin department. But, the seamers can also be threatening on a pitch like that," he said. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test - Axar's fightback overshadows Murphy's brilliant 7-for; India leads by 223

Australia captain Pat Cummins opined that even though the pitch turned in the first innings, it was not unplayable. "The game moves pretty quickly here at times in India. They [India] played very well. The spinners are always going to be hard work when it's spinning. Rohit played very well," he said.

"The wicket spun [in the first innings] but wasn't unplayable. [We] should've scored 100 more runs. Starting here is tough. [Todd] Murphy was fantastic on debut. He's been imposing. Bowled plenty of overs," said Cummins about the debutant off-spinner, who returned with match figures of 7 for 124. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test - Four bookies arrested from Nagpur venue

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, named "Player of the Match" for his match haul of 7/81 and a vital 70, said it was a dream return to cricket after sitting out for nearly five months following knee surgery. "It feels amazing... after five months, give 100 per cent, taking wickets and scoring runs. Feels amazing. I worked hard when I was at NCA, also doing my rehab. [I] would like to thank all the NCA staff, physios, and trainers. They have been working hard with me," he said.

