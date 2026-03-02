A Pakistan supporter was filmed breaking his television after India’s victory over West Indies in Kolkata secured a semi‑final spot. The emotional reaction captured the heartbreak of fans as Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97 powered India to a record chase.

A distraught Pakistan supporter was caught on camera smashing his television set after India’s triumph over West Indies in Kolkata. The emotional outburst followed India’s dramatic win that booked their place in the T20 World Cup semi‑finals against England. The clip quickly became symbolic of the heartbreak felt by many fans after Sunday’s humbling defeat at the hands of their arch‑rivals.

India chased down West Indies’ total of 195, with Sanju Samson delivering a regal unbeaten 97 off 50 balls. His innings marked the first time he opened and finished a successful chase in both IPL and international cricket. The victory kept India’s campaign alive and underscored Samson’s rise as a match‑winner in high‑pressure contests.

Samson’s defining knock seals India’s chase

India’s pursuit began shakily, losing Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan early. Suryakumar Yadav added 18, while Tilak Varma’s brisk 27 kept momentum alive. Samson, however, anchored the innings with calculated strokeplay, reaching his fifty in just 26 balls. He struck 12 fours and four sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 194. Partnerships with Varma and Hardik Pandya ensured India stayed ahead of the required rate.

Samson’s knock was historic, as he remained unbeaten in a successful chase for the first time in his IPL and T20I career. His emotional celebration at the end, collapsing to his knees, looking skyward, captured the significance of the moment.

West Indies had earlier posted 195 for 4, with Roston Chase scoring 40 off 25 balls, Jason Holder adding 37 off 22, and Rovman Powell contributing 34 off 19. Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya took one each. Despite a strong start of 45 without loss in the powerplay, Shai Hope’s slow 32 off 33 balls hindered momentum.

In reply, India reached 199 for 5 in 19.2 overs, sealing victory with four balls to spare. Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph picked up two wickets each for West Indies, but their attack struggled against Samson’s composed aggression.

The win evoked memories of the 2016 semi‑final between the two sides, when West Indies restricted India to 193. This time, India turned the tables with disciplined bowling and Samson’s brilliance.