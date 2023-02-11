Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Axar's fightback overshadows Murphy's brilliant 7-for; India leads by 223

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India has piled immense pressure on Australia in the opening Nagpur Test, while on Day 3, Axar Patel's 84 handed the hosts a 223-run lead, overshadowing Todd Murphy's brilliant seven-for.

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Axar Patel fightback overshadows Todd Murphy brilliant 7; India leads by 223 against Australia-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Axar Patel struck a determined 84. At the same time, Mohammed Shami slapped a delightful 37 as the hosts took massive 223-run first-innings lead by posting 400 versus Australia on Day 3 of the opening Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday. Axar put his head down and let Shami attack in the 52-run ninth-wicket partnership, helping India out bat Australia on a track that the visiting media alleged was "doctored".

    India resumed the day at the overnight score of 321/7, with Ravindra Jadeja (70) and Axar at the crease. Jadeja failed to last long as he shouldered arms to a Murphy delivery, fired in from an angle and collided with the stumps. The pitch has mostly stayed the same, and it lasts a lagging turner, where any batter prepared to scratch it out will get developments.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test - Four bookies arrested from Nagpur venue

    Lunch was taken as the Indian innings terminated. Shami, dropped on six by Scott Boland at long-on off veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, chose to cast a quick counter-attack on the opposition's best bowler, the debuting off-spinner Todd Murphy (7/124). He hit the bespectacled off-spinner for three sixes -- a slog sweep over mid-wicket, a flat six over long-off and a monstrous shot over long-on -- apart from a couple of fours during his 47-ball visit.

    Adding 50-plus runs in just over an hour (65 minutes) was laudable, and Patel, on his part, gave Shami the bulk of the strike. If Australia had any option of enveloping it up, Boland's drop was costly as Shami paid it dearly. While Murphy has been exceptional on debut, Lyon's (1/126) implementation has been disappointing, to say the least, as his bowling lacked the edge.

    ALSO WATCH: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 1ST TEST: 'WAS CRUCIAL INNINGS FROM ROHIT AS THE SURFACE WASN'T EASY TO BAT ON' - RATHOUR

    Almost all the Indian batters found defending the veteran off-spinner off the back foot effortless. Once Shami was sent back, going for his fourth six off Murphy, Patel opted to attack and lofted the debutant directly into the sightscreen for his maiden six. His and India's innings ended when rival skipper-cum-pacer Pat Cummins hit his timber.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Was crucial innings from Rohit Sharma - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Was crucial innings from Rohit as the surface wasn't easy to bat on' - Rathour

    WPL 2023: Lucknow franchise to be known as UP Warriorz; Jon Lewis appointed coach snt

    WPL 2023: Lucknow franchise to be known as UP Warriorz; Jon Lewis appointed coach

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Todd Murphy fifer, India Ravindra Jadeja-Axar Patel pile pressure on Australia on Day 2-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Murphy's fifer not enough as Jadeja-Axar pile pressure on Australia on Day 2

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 1st Test: Unfair selection - Tiwtteratis slam BCCI as Suryakumar Yadav falls for mere 8-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Unfair selection' - Tiwtteratis slam BCCI as Suryakumar Yadav falls for mere 8

    SA pace great Shaun Pollock gives key tip to bowlers on how to challenge India's Suryakumar Yadav snt

    SA pace great Shaun Pollock gives key tip to bowlers on how to challenge India's Suryakumar Yadav

    Recent Stories

    Take care of my papa Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter writes emotional post AJR

    'Take care of my papa': Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter writes emotional post

    Valentines Day special Salman Khan Himesh reunite for Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda RBA

    Valentine’s Day special: Salman Khan, Himesh re-unite for 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan's song 'Naiyo Lagda'

    No denims, no make-up, manicured nails... Check out Haryana's dress code for govt hospitals

    No denims, no make-up, manicured nails... Check out Haryana's dress code for govt hospitals

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC League Shield hopes fade as Odisha FC jumps back to 6th place-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC’s League Shield hopes fade as Odisha FC jumps back to 6th place

    When Anushka Shetty said I cant leave Prabhas read details RBA

    When Anushka Shetty said, "I can’t leave Prabhas" (Throwback)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon