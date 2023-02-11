IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Jadeja fined by ICC for code violation for applying soothing cream on finger

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India has drawn first blood against Australia after winning the opening Nagpur Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja was fined 50% of the match fee by ICC for applying soothing cream on his finger.

Team India came up with a commendable performance across departments, trouncing Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the Man of the Match for effective performance across departments. However, hJadeja was fined 50% of his match fees by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a code of conduct violation. On the opening day of the Test on Thursday, Jadeja was seen applying a soothing cream on his bowling finger without the permission of the match officials, resulting in the charge.

“Jadeja was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct contrary to the game’s spirit. In addition, one demerit point has been added to Jadeja’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months,” said ICC in a media release.

