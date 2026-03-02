India defeated West Indies in a must‑win T20 World Cup clash, chasing 195 with Sanju Samson’s regal unbeaten 97. His innings marked the first time he opened and finished a successful chase in IPL and international cricket.

India secured a crucial victory over West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage, chasing down 195 with Sanju Samson’s majestic unbeaten 97 off 50 balls. The win kept India’s campaign alive and highlighted Samson’s emergence as a match‑winner in high‑pressure situations.

West Indies had posted 195 for 4 in their 20 overs, built on strong contributions from Roston Chase (40 off 25), Rovman Powell (34 not out off 19), and Jason Holder (37 not out off 22). Despite a steady start of 45 without loss in the powerplay, their captain Shai Hope’s 32 off 33 balls slowed momentum before India’s bowlers struck back. Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya chipped in with one each.

Sanju Samson’s defining innings

India’s chase began shakily, losing Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan early. Suryakumar Yadav added 18, while Tilak Varma’s brisk 27 kept the scoreboard moving. Yet it was Samson who anchored the innings, reaching his first fifty in 13 innings off just 26 balls. He combined calculated strokeplay with power, striking 12 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 194. His partnerships with Varma and Pandya ensured India stayed ahead of the asking rate.

Samson’s knock was historic - the first time he opened and remained unbeaten in a successful chase in both IPL and international cricket. At the end, he collapsed to his knees, looked skyward, and crossed his heart.

West Indies’ bowlers struggled to contain India’s batting. Jason Holder picked up two wickets, while Shamar Joseph also claimed two. Akeal Hosein dismissed Abhishek Sharma, but the attack lacked penetration against Samson’s composed aggression. India eventually reached 199 for 5 in 19.2 overs, sealing victory with four balls to spare.

The match evoked memories of the 2016 semi‑final between the two sides, when West Indies restricted India to 193. This time, however, India turned the tables with disciplined bowling and Samson’s brilliance.