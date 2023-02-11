Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Ashwin's 31st fifer rattles Australia for 91 as India draws first blood

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India hammered Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the opening Nagpur Test to draw first blood in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, as Ravichandran Ashwin's 31st fifer was too good for the visitors.

    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    Team India was at the top of its game, as it rattled Australia for just 91 in the second innings of the opening Test and registered success by an innings and 132 runs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Day 3 on Saturday. As a result, the hosts have drawn the first blood in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, thanks to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's five-for.

    Earlier, as India resumed from its overnight score of 321/7, Axar Patel provided a fierce fightback, as his knock of 84 allowed India to finish on 400, earning a lead of above 223. The visitors' innings began during the post-lunch session, and all it took the Indians was the session to get the job done.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test - Axar's fightback overshadows Murphy's brilliant 7-for; India leads by 223

    It started with Ashwin dismissing Usman Khawaja (5) in the second over. Thereon, the Aussies could hardly compose themselves, switching to an ultra-defensive tactic, especially from swashbuckling opener David Warner (10), which baffled many before he was trapped leg-before by the same man. Eventually, they lost wickets in every 15-20 odd runs and were eventually bundled for 91.

    While Steven Smith (25*) was the top scorer in the innings, the 19-run stand between Warner and Marnus Labuschagne (17) for the second wicket was the best that the Australians could afford, whereas only four batters of theirs could enter the double figures. As for Rohit Sharma and co, Ashwin seized his 31st Test fifer, while the rest of the bowlers contributed by clutching at least a wicket, barring pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was the most economical, bowling his only over, which was a maiden.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
